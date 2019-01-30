After PM Modi's Pariksha Pe Charcha, Akshay Kumar's Tweet To Students, Parents: 'There's More To Life Than Just Exams'

Akshay Kumar photographed at an event in Mumbai

With less than a month to go for the board examinations, superstar Akshay Kumar shared a note for parents and students on Wednesday and said that "there's more to life than just exams." With his tweet, the 51-year-old actor also attached the link to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's second edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha session, which he conducted yesterday in New Delhi. "Something I related to... I was never good at academics but with God's grace, my parents' blessings and hard work, I think I managed pretty well. With exams around the corner, I'd like to reiterate to students and parents, there's more to life than just exams," tweeted Akshay Kumar.

Something I related to...I was never good at academics but with God's grace, my parents blessings & hard work, I think I managed pretty well. With exams around the corner, I'd like to reiterate to students & parents,there's more to life than just exams.https://t.co/olZ0Bi1M6q — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 30, 2019

During the Pariksha Pe charcha session, PM Modi interacted with around 2,000 students, teachers and parents. "I would request parents, do not expect your children to fulfil your unfulfilled dreams. Every child has his or her own potential and strengths. Parents often treat the report cards of their children as their visiting cards and that adds extra pressure on them which is very unreal and unhealthy," he said, news agency PTI reported.

Akshay Kumar and wife Twinkle Khanna are parents to son Aarav and daughter Nitara. Aarav studied abroad while Nitara stays with her parents in Mumbai. Twinkle Khanna, a former actress, is now a best-selling author.

Last seen in Rajinikanth's 2.0, Akshay Kumar has Kesari and Housefull 4 in the pipeline for release. He has also signed up for Good News opposite Kareena Kapoor. The film also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani.

(With PTI inputs)