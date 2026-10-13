After Meeting Vijay, Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda Seek Blessings At Tirupati

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda visited the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple at Tirumala to seek the blessings of Lord Venkateswara early this morning.

Rashmika, accompanied by family members, participated in the early-morning Suprabhatam Seva and offered prayers to the presiding deity.

Following the darshan, Vedic scholars rendered Veda Ashirvachanam to the couple at the Ranganayakula Mandapam. Temple officials honoured them with the traditional sacred silk cloth and presented them with theertha prasadam.

For the darshan, Rashmika wore a yellow silk saree paired with a magenta blouse. She tied her hair in a bun and looked gorgeous as always. Vijay Deverakonda, on the other hand, was seen in a silk shirt and dhoti, sporting his Ranabaali hairstyle.

In another video, the couple are seen greeting the shutterbugs stationed over there.

Their visit comes ahead of their film, Ranabaali's, release.

On Monday evening, the power couple visited Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay in Chennai.

Sharing pictures from the meet-up, Rashmika wrote, "After such a long time, went to meet @actorvijay sir. From fangirling him for longer than I can remember to having the opportunity to work with sir to today admiring him for the Chief Minister he is! His journey is nothing short of incredible! Biggest love and best wishes to you always sir!"

Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, Ranabaali is set across the period between 1854 and 1878 and draws from regional history and folklore. The film follows a story of resistance and is mounted as a period action drama. The project will be released on October 16.

The film brings Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna together for the third time after Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019). It is also their first release together since their marriage in February 2026.

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