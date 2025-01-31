<i>Aashram</i> Season 3 Part 2 Teaser: Bobby Deol Returns As The Menacing Baba Nirala

Crime drama series Aashram, directed by Prakash Jha is all set to return with the second part of Season 3.

The teaser was dropped yesterday, and Bobby Deol returns as the sinister Baba Nirala, getting the excitement soaring.

The first part of Season 3 was released in June 2022. As the second part returns, fans are elated to know that the series is also renewed for a fourth season.

The plot of the show revolves around the reign of Baba Nirala (Bobby Deol), and how he preys on young women who come to his ashram to seek blessings. However, the second part of season 3 unveils a twist in the story, with higher stakes and Baba Nirala having to face the consequences of his actions.

The new teaser shows a new target that has caught Baba Nirala's attention.

But it might not be so easy to get away with it this time, as new vengeful planning is plotted, to bring out Baba Nirala's true intentions.

The last part ended with Baba Nirala skilfully using his contacts to flip the court case against him, resulting in Pammi (Aaditi Pohankar) being taken to jail.

Baba then plans to arrange for a satsang in jail, to meet Pammi. He even orders the DIG to withdraw all the charges against Pammi and brings her to the ashram.

Pammi pretends to have now let bygone be bygones, and immerses herself completely in worshipping Baba Nirala. However, she is burning with revenge for her mother, who passed away in the hospital while Pammi was in jail.

Pammi begins by making Bhopa (Chandan Roy Sanyal) fall madly in love with her, thus leading to a wedge between Baba Nirala and Bhopa.

Baba Nirala is oblivious to all the planning Pammi is doing and ends up making love to her.

Pammi records the whole incident and presents it in court, thus rubbishing Baba Nirala's previous claim of being impotent.

The second instalment of season 3 is set to release in the first quarter of 2025, the official date is yet to be announced.