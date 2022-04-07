A Kapoor Wedding Invite Is Viral But Not Ranbir-Alia's - Rishi And Neetu's Card From 1980

Neetu and Rishi Kapoor (Courtesy: neetu54)

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will get married on April 15 at the RK family house, reports suggest. Now, ahead of their wedding, Neetu Kapoor and late Rishi Kapoor's reception card has gone viral on the web. The reception card was posted online in 2020 and it has now gone viral on the web. The text on the reception card reads, "Mr & Mrs Raj Kapoor request the pleasure of your company on the auspicious occasion of the marriage reception of their son Rishi (Grandson of Late Mr. and Mrs. Prithviraj Kapoor) with Neetu (Daughter of Mrs. Rajee Singh)." Neetu and Rishi Kapoor got married at the RK Studios in 1980 and their reception was on January 23, 1980.

Check out Neetu and Rishi Kapoor's reception card:

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding festivities will begin on April 13 and will continue till April 17, a report suggests. Pinkvilla reported that Ranbir and Alia will get married as per Punjabi tradition and will take vows between 2 AM to 4 AM on the 15th night. The report also suggests that on the 13th, the Mehendi function will take place at Alia Bhatt's house in Bandra.

Per various reports, only close friends and family members will attend the pre-wedding and wedding festivities, and Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will host a grand reception for their industry friends later. It is also being reported that Alia Bhatt will wear a lehenga designed by Sabyasachi.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be seen together in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, which will release in September. This is their first film together.