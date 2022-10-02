YUVA 2.0: Ministry of Education Launches Prime Minister’s Scheme For Mentoring Young Authors

PM’s scheme for mentoring young authors, YUVA 2.0 launched

The Ministry of Education (MoE), Department of Higher Education, has launched YUVA 2.0 (Young, Upcoming and Versatile Authors) scheme today, October 2. YUVA 2.0 is a Prime Minister’s scheme for mentoring young authors. It is an Author Mentorship programme to train young and budding authors below 30 years of age in order to promote reading, writing and book culture in the country, and project India and Indian writings globally.

The YUVA 2.0 scheme will help in developing a stream of writers who can cover the past, present and future of various aspects of Democracy in India. In addition, it will also provide a window for aspiring youths to express themselves and present a broader vision of Indian democratic values at domestic and international platforms. The concept of this scheme is to groom the next generation of young authors so they can enlighten Indian literature at an early age. Considering the fact that our country ranks third in the field of book publishing and we have a wealth of indigenous literature, India should present it at the global level.

The Department of Higher Education, MoE has launched the YUVA 2.0 scheme in view of the significant impact of the first edition of YUVA. The first edition witnessed the large-scale participation from young and budding authors in 22 different Indian languages and English. The launch of Yuva 2.0 is in line with the Prime Minister's vision to encourage youths to understand and appreciate India's democracy.

The National Book Trust, India, as the implementing agency under MoE will ensure the phase-wise execution of the scheme under well-defined stages of mentorship. The books prepared under this scheme will be published by National Book Trust, India, and will also be translated into other Indian languages ensuring the exchange of culture and literature, thereby promoting 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'. The selected young authors will interact with some of the best authors in the world, participate in literary festivals and more.

"YUVA 2.0 is a part of the India@75 project (Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav) to bring to the fore the perspectives of the young generation of writers on the THEME: ‘Democracy (institutions, events, people, constitutional values – past, present, future)’ in an innovative and creative manner. This scheme will thus help to develop a stream of writers who can write on a spectrum of subjects to promote Indian heritage, culture and knowledge system," MoE said in a release.

"NEP 2020 has emphasized the empowerment of the young minds and creating a learning ecosystem that can make the young readers/learners ready for leadership roles in the future world. India tops the chart in youth population being 66 per cent of the total, waiting to be tapped for capacity building and thereby nation building. With the purpose of mentoring a new generation of young creative writers, there is an imminent requirement to take initiatives at the highest level, and in this context, YUVA 2.0 will go a long way in laying the foundation for the future leaders of the creative world," it added.