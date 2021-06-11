‘Young Warriors’ To Work As ‘Fake News Police’, ‘Vaccine Buddy’: CBSE

Image credit: Shutterstock CBSE Young Warrior Movement aims to engage youths in India's fight against Covid-19 (representational)

The Central Board for Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday hosted a session on the 'Young Warrior Movement' for affiliated schools, to spread awareness about the initiative taken by them. The webinar highlighted the role of teachers and principals in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic and ways in which students can be empowered and engaged to be young warriors in the midst of the pandemic, an official statement said.

People who join the movement – the ‘Young Warriors’ – will participate in a series of tasks, such as fake news police, vaccine buddy, tension buster and contribute to India’s fight against Covid-19. “The movement has reached over 200+ million through its mass and social media outreach so far, with 800,000+ young warriors through its UReport, IVR platforms, community radio and capacity building,” the CBSE said.

“Principals and teachers of schools have the power to influence children and empower them to be leaders and changemakers,” said Dr Biswajit Saha, Director, CBSE.

“Along with YuWaah, UNICEF, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW), we aim to come up with a comprehensive plan towards a sensitization program for the teachers, and, in turn, teachers, who will carry it out for the students. CBSE will share its support to reach our target of 5 million COVID warriors in the next few months in any way we can,” he added.

Launched in May, 2021, for people in the 10-30 years age group, the young warrior movement is a joint initiative of CBSE, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, YuWaah, and UNICEF. It aims to address issues being faced by young people during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Mental health challenges, misinformation being spread on social media and its negative impact, Covid-19 related challenges such as vaccine hesitancy are some of these challenges, a CBSE statement said.