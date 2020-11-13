  • Home
  • Education
  • Young Readers' Tramcar Library To Start Rolling On Children's Day In Kolkata

Young Readers' Tramcar Library To Start Rolling On Children's Day In Kolkata

The wheels of a young readers' tramcar library, perhaps the world's first of its kind, is set to start rolling on Children's Day on Saturday here, giving free access to all children to read and learn on the move, an official said.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Nov 13, 2020 7:37 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Manish Sisodia Attends ‘Happiness Class’, Delhi Government School Students Turn Teachers
Children's Day 2020: History, Significance And Celebrations
Schools in Karnataka To Open Only After Discussion With Experts: Education Minister Suresh Kumar
CBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2021: Know About Marking Scheme, Sample Papers
Maharashtra Government Wants To Set Up Good Schools For Quality Education: Aaditya Thackeray
High Court Notice To Delhi Government On Plea Challenging Guideline For Class 11 Admission Age Limit
Young Readers' Tramcar Library To Start Rolling On Children's Day In Kolkata
Young Readers' Tramcar Library To Start Rolling On Children's Day In Kolkata
Kolkata:

The wheels of a young readers' tramcar library, perhaps the world's first of its kind, is set to start rolling on Children's Day on Saturday here, giving free access to all children to read and learn on the move, an official said. The West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC), which runs the country's only functional tramways, has teamed up with Apeejay Anand Children's Library to give the city's boys and girls the "Kolkata Young Readers' Tramcar", the official said on Friday.

"The idea behind the Kolkata Young Readers' Tramcar is that all children should get access to read good books and what better than the Kolkata trams," WBTC Managing Director Rajanvir Singh Kapur said.

Participating in the initiative, the Oxford Bookstores has curated a unique selection of titles and literature for various young reading age groups for the tramcar library, its director Maina Bhagat said. The tram would run on Shyambazar-Esplanade and Esplanade-Gariahat routes spanning north and south Kolkata and children up to 18 years would get a free ride on it, Mr Kapur said. He said that people aged more than 18 years can also use the facility for normal AC tram fares.

Year-long activities for children onboard the tramcar, such as story-telling, dramatised readings, poetry sessions and book launches will be organised to captivate young minds, Ms Bhagat said. The library on wheels has been decorated with attractive artworks of children reading, hand-painted by local artists, the WBTC official said.

Priti Paul, director of Apeejay Surrendra Group, which has partnered with WBTC in this novel venture, said it will perhaps be the very first children's library on a tramcar anywhere in the world, with free access to all children. "We believe that a library is essential to every child's holistic development and knowledge and books are game changers enhancing the future of each child. Reading and learning on the move will undoubtedly augment their recreational environment," Ms Paul said.

The Young Readers' Tramcar would be launched virtually by Mr Kapur and Ms Paul on Saturday, Ms Bhagat said.

Click here for more Education News
Kolkata Library
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Manish Sisodia Attends ‘Happiness Class’, Delhi Government School Students Turn Teachers
Manish Sisodia Attends ‘Happiness Class’, Delhi Government School Students Turn Teachers
Post-Matric Hostels In Karnataka To Re-Open From November 17: Minister
Post-Matric Hostels In Karnataka To Re-Open From November 17: Minister
Children's Day 2020: History, Significance And Celebrations
Children's Day 2020: History, Significance And Celebrations
AIMA MAT 2020 From November 21, Guidelines For IBT Mode Exam
AIMA MAT 2020 From November 21, Guidelines For IBT Mode Exam
Students, Research Scholars Await Government Scholarships Amidst Pandemic
Students, Research Scholars Await Government Scholarships Amidst Pandemic
.......................... Advertisement ..........................