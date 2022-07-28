Application Process For Young Achievers Scholarship Entrance Test 2022 Begins; Details Here

Image credit: shutterstock.com Yasasvi Entrance Test will be held on September 11

Young Achievers Scholarship Entrance Test 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has invited applications for Young Achievers Scholarship Entrance Test 2022. The application process for Yasasvi Entrance Test will be held from July 27 to August 26, the candidates can apply on the official website- yet.nta.ac.in.

The computer based test (CBT) will be held in the computer-based test (CBT) mode on September 11 and the admit card for the same will be available on September 5.

The entrance test will be held in both English and Hindi mode for a duration of three hours at 78 cities across India. The paper will comprise of 100 multiple choice questions (MCQs). "Scheme/ syllabus of exam, eligibility, list of identified schools, exam cities, important dates etc relating to the exam are contained in the information bulletin hosted on the website- yet.nta.ac.in," the notification mentioned.

To be eligible for the scholarship, the annual income of the parents or guardian of the candidate must not exceed Rs 2.5 Lakh. Under this scheme, Rs 75,000 per annum (p.a) will be granted to the Class 9 and Class 10 students and Rs 1,25,000 to the Class 11 and Class 12 students.

The candidates can call NTA help desk at 011 4075 9000 or 011 6922 7700 or write to NTA at yet@nta.ac.in for any clarifications.