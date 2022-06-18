  • Home
  • Education
  • Yoga Should Be Included In School Curriculum: Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Yoga Should Be Included In School Curriculum: Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

"NEP 2020 lays special emphasis on the physical and emotional well-being of both students and teachers. Sports-integrated learning will inculcate sportsman spirit and help students adopt fitness as a lifelong attitude," Pradhan said

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jun 18, 2022 7:10 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

National Medical Commission Considers Relief For Indian Medical Students From Ukraine, China
Agnipath Scheme: NIOS To Launch Special Programme For Agniveers To Obtain Class 12 Certificate
Education Ministry To Launch Bachelor Degree Course For Agniveers, Grant 50% Credits For In-Service Training
Mumbai School Bus Operators To Hike Charges By 20% For Ferrying Students
CBSE Launches “Learning From Practitioners” Programme For Teachers
West Bengal In Favour Of Foreign Higher Education Institutes Setting Up Bases In State: Minister
Yoga Should Be Included In School Curriculum: Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan
Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurating the National Yoga Olympiad
Image credit: twitter.com/dpradhanbjp

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has suggested to include Yoga from early childhood care and education (ECCE) to Class 12. Addressing the National Yoga Olympiad in New Delhi on Saturday, June 18, Mr. Pradhan said Yoga is an integral part of health, wellness and physical education. "While we are in the process of developing the NCF, we must prioritise Yoga right from ECCE to Class 12 level," he said. The minister suggested NCERT to include the ancient wisdom of Yoga in the curriculum. "NCERT should conduct yoga olympiads at the school, block, district and state levels," the minister said.

The minister further emphasised on inclusion of school students and help in making yoga as a lifestyle. "NEP 2020 lays special emphasis on the physical and emotional well-being of both students and teachers. Sports-integrated learning will inculcate sportsman spirit and help students adopt fitness as a lifelong attitude," he added. The minister congratulated the students representing their states/ UTs in the National Yoga Olympiad and appreciated them for their participation.

Mr. Pradhan has also highlighted the usefulness of Yoga in the post-Covid era. "Yoga has served humanity in alleviating sufferings and building resilience, especially during the post-Covid era. Yoga is uniting the world in the pursuit of good health and wellness," he said.

Vice Chairman, AICTE, Shri M.P Poonia; Director NCERT, Prof. Dinesh Prasad Saklani; Joint Director, NCERT, Prof. Shridhar Srivastava; Secretary, NCERT – Prof. Pratyush Kumar Mandal, and senior officials of Ministry of Education and students from various parts of India attended the National Yoga Olympiad. The National Yoga Olympiad started in 2016.

Click here for more Education News
Yoga Day Dharmendra Pradhan
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022: Simran Sesha Rao Is The PUC Topper 2022 For Science
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022: Simran Sesha Rao Is The PUC Topper 2022 For Science
UP Board Result 2022 (Declared) Live: Upresults.nic.in Class 10, 12 Results Available Now; Meet The Toppers
Live | UP Board Result 2022 (Declared) Live: Upresults.nic.in Class 10, 12 Results Available Now; Meet The Toppers
AP POLYCET 2022 Result Declared, How To Check
AP POLYCET 2022 Result Declared, How To Check
UP Board 10th, 12th Results 2022: Divyanshi Tops In Class 12, Prince Patel Tops In Class 10
UP Board 10th, 12th Results 2022: Divyanshi Tops In Class 12, Prince Patel Tops In Class 10
Uttar Pradesh Board Announces 10th, 12th Results 2022
Uttar Pradesh Board Announces 10th, 12th Results 2022
.......................... Advertisement ..........................