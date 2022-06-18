Yoga Should Be Included In School Curriculum: Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Image credit: twitter.com/dpradhanbjp Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurating the National Yoga Olympiad

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has suggested to include Yoga from early childhood care and education (ECCE) to Class 12. Addressing the National Yoga Olympiad in New Delhi on Saturday, June 18, Mr. Pradhan said Yoga is an integral part of health, wellness and physical education. "While we are in the process of developing the NCF, we must prioritise Yoga right from ECCE to Class 12 level," he said. The minister suggested NCERT to include the ancient wisdom of Yoga in the curriculum. "NCERT should conduct yoga olympiads at the school, block, district and state levels," the minister said.

योगः कर्मसु कौशलम् ~ Yoga is excellence in action!



Delighted to inaugurate @ncert’s three-day National Yoga Olympiad 2022 with @Drsubhassarkar ji, @ProfSaklani ji, senior functionaries of NCERT, academics and young friends. Glad to see the enthusiasm for #Yoga among the youth. pic.twitter.com/BS57AB7aWI — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) June 18, 2022

The minister further emphasised on inclusion of school students and help in making yoga as a lifestyle. "NEP 2020 lays special emphasis on the physical and emotional well-being of both students and teachers. Sports-integrated learning will inculcate sportsman spirit and help students adopt fitness as a lifelong attitude," he added. The minister congratulated the students representing their states/ UTs in the National Yoga Olympiad and appreciated them for their participation.

Yoga—India’s gift to the world, has gained tremendous popularity globally since the @UN General Assembly adopted PM @narendramodi ji’s proposal to celebrate 21st June as #InternationalDayofYoga. Yoga is uniting the world in the pursuit of good health and wellness. pic.twitter.com/rFIor8Ym7r — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) June 18, 2022

Mr. Pradhan has also highlighted the usefulness of Yoga in the post-Covid era. "Yoga has served humanity in alleviating sufferings and building resilience, especially during the post-Covid era. Yoga is uniting the world in the pursuit of good health and wellness," he said.

Vice Chairman, AICTE, Shri M.P Poonia; Director NCERT, Prof. Dinesh Prasad Saklani; Joint Director, NCERT, Prof. Shridhar Srivastava; Secretary, NCERT – Prof. Pratyush Kumar Mandal, and senior officials of Ministry of Education and students from various parts of India attended the National Yoga Olympiad. The National Yoga Olympiad started in 2016.