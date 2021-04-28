Yoga Programmes: Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga Is Reaching Thousands Of Trainees

Image credit: Shutterstock Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga (MDNIY) under the Ministry of AYUSH has been providing various educational programmes on Yoga

The Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga (MDNIY), Delhi, under the Ministry of AYUSH, has been providing various educational programmes on Yoga which, a statement says, are health-promotive and anxiety-relieving and provide useful support to the common people to balance their daily lives in the changed scenario. In addition to physical health and emotional well-being, Yoga also offers a positive pathway to overcoming the activity crisis faced by many people who are staying at home due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

MDNIY also has been streaming Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) training programmes on their social media platforms on a daily basis. “These are high-quality online instructive videos of CYP, designed to enable the common people to practice Yoga at home,” a statement said.

Also Read: Yoga Education: List Of Courses Offered By Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga, Delhi

Yoga Courses At MDNIY

The elementary training course is called the “Yoga Volunteer Training (YVT) Course”, since this course, apart from imparting Yoga learning, also gives the learner an opportunity to be endorsed as a “Yoga Volunteer”.

The YVT course will have four levels, with an overall duration of 36 hours. The course will begin with the module called the Yoga Appreciation Programme which is of four days with daily practice of 45 mins and then move to the second module, the CYP- Introduction Programme will be for 12 days with daily practice of 1.5 hours.

Reaching the third module, the CYP- Yoga Sadhana will be for 6 days with daily practice of 1.5 hours. The last module includes a 2-day (6 hours daily) CYP- Self Practice, Assessment & Certification.

As a value addition, the MDNIY offers learners of the instant course an opportunity to obtain a “Volunteer Certificate”, which is an endorsement from the Yoga Certification Board (YCB), the country’s apex body in certification in the field of Yoga.

While the course is offered free of cost, there would be a nominal processing fee of Rs 250 for the certificate from YCB. Learning material and promotional content are also offered by MDNIY to the public to enable individuals and institutions to prepare and participate in the Yoga learning activities.

The current batch of “Yoga Volunteer Training (YVT) Course” is a part of a joint initiative taken by the Ministry of Ayush (MoA) and the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS). It is a public-focused online Yoga training programme which started on 21st April 2021. This would be followed up with repeat batches starting on 1st May 2021, 21st May 2021 and 1st June 2021.

“The pandemic makes it essential to avoid the congregation of people, and hence MDNIY has adopted virtual or digital mode for Yoga training. This has enabled the Institute to reach out to thousands of people over the last two months,” an official statement said.

MDNIY has also recognized that the upcoming International Day of Yoga (IDY) 2021 as an occasion for goal setting in the matter of learning Yoga, as IDY evokes a tremendous spirit of participation. The MDNIY will organise various preparatory activities for the IDY 2021 in virtual or digital mode this year.