Yoga Education: List Of Courses Offered By Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga, Delhi

The Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga (MDNIY), Delhi, under the Ministry of AYUSH, has been conducting various educational programmes on Yoga. The institute formed with an aim to promote “deeper understanding of Yoga philosophy” plans, trains, coordinates Yoga education, training, therapy and research in all its aspects.

Although there is no regulation at the Central level for Yoga education, the National Curriculum Framework (NCF), 2005, has recommended Yoga as an integral part of Health and Physical Education. The Health and Physical Education paper has been made a compulsory subject for the students of Class 1 to Class 10 and optional for Class 11 and Class 12 students. The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has already developed integrated syllabi on Health and Physical Education from Classes 1 to 10.

Here’s the list of courses offered by Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga, Delhi

BSc Yoga Science: Bachelor of Science (BSc) in Yoga Science is a full-time three-year undergraduate degree course. This course is affiliated to the Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Students who have qualified Class 12 with Science (Physics, Chemistry and Biology) with a minimum of 50 per cent aggregate marks in Physics, Chemistry and Biology will be eligible to apply for BSc in Yoga Science at MDNIY.

Diploma in Yoga Science (DYSc): DYSc is a full-time regular one-year course comprising two semesters. A graduate in any discipline with a minimum of 50 per cent marks will be eligible to apply for this diploma course.

Certificate Course in Yoga Science for Special Interest Group: To enhance the social health management of working stress and skill development of special interest groups (para-military personnel) has been introduced. The course is of four-months’ duration.

MSc Yoga Science: Master of Science (MSc) In Yoga is a full time two years postgraduate Course Offered by Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Students qualifying BSc (Yoga) with 50 per cent marks or a graduate in Science/ Medical/ Paramedical/ Physiotherapy with one-year Diploma in Yoga Science. The graduation level degree should be with 50 per cent marks from a recognized University or Institute of National repute.

Certificate Course in Yoga for Wellness Instructor (CCYWI): The course is designed to impart the knowledge, skills and techniques of Yoga to enable the participants to become an institutionally qualified skilled Yoga professionals and teach yoga for wellness.

Certificate Course in Yoga for Protocol Instructor (CCYPI): Students qualifying the Foundation Course in Yoga Science for Wellness from MDNIY or equivalent from any Central/ State University, Yoga Institutions recognized or accredited by Yoga Certification Board, Ministry of AYUSH or Yoga professionals having a minimum of 5 years’ experience in active teaching and training in Yoga with valid documentation will be eligible for this certificate programme.