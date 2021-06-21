Yoga Day 2021: Colleges, Universities Celebrate International Yoga Day Today Amid Pandemic

IYD 2021: Schools and colleges organise yoga sessions to celebrate International Yoga Day

Several educational institutes have celebrated InternationaI Yoga Day day today, June 21, amid the ongoing Covid pandemic. Considering the need for social distancing and colleges and universities being closed, most educational institutions held Yoga sessions online.

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) celebrated International Yoga Day 2021 across India with faculty members and staff members following the COVID-19 guidelines of social distancing and wearing masks. The Regional Centers of the university also organized Yoga awareness programmes at their centers adhering to the Covid protocol.

In the message, Professor Nageshwar Rao, Vice Chancellor of the university urged the fellow IGNOU employees to follow the path of “Yogah Karmasu Kaushalam” (Yoga means excellence at work). Through Yoga one can discover self, he added.

Professor Rao also said that in today’s situation practicing Yoga to keep one’s mental and physical being healthy has become even more relevant.

IGNOU also organized a two-day national webinar titled “Yoga for Health and Harmony”. The program of Yoga Day will also be broadcast on Gyan Darshan channel of IGNOU.

In similar lines, University of Allahabad also observed the International Yoga Day today with an online training and demonstration session. Extending good wishes for health, happines and well-being of all, the Vice Chancellor Professor Sangita Srivastava stressed on adopting yoga to stay happy and healthy in life.

Jamia Millia Islamia students and staff also attended a virtual Yoga session by Yoga Guru Sushant Jain.

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Udaipur also held a virtual session on Yoga to celebrate the International Yoga Day today. In a social media post, IIM Udaipur said: "Yoga is a light, which once lit will never dim. The better your practice, the brighter your flame."

Jamia Hamdard as well organised a session on Yoga Day on the theme "Yoga for Wellness". Vice Chancellor Professor (Dr) Afshar Alam stressed yoga's potential to provide both health and happiness by improving the physical and mental well-being of people especially given the impact of Covid pandemic.