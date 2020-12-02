Yoga To Be Included As Subject In Education In Haryana: Anil Vij

  • Home
In a step to promote Yoga, Haryana Home Minister and AYUSH Minister Anil Vij on Wednesday stated that the number of Yogashalas in the state will be increased to 2000 and Yoga will be included as a subject in education in Haryana.

Education | ANI | Updated: Dec 2, 2020 5:40 pm IST | Source: ANI

Chandigarh:

In a meeting of the Haryana Yoga Council, it was decided that the first Sunday of the month will be celebrated as a Yoga Day and the state will recruit more Yoga instructors.

The meeting was held in the presence of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in which Yoga Guru Ramdev was also present.

"Haryana Yoga Council's meet concluded in presence of CM and Swami Ramdev. It was decided to increase number of Yogashalas to 2000, to include Yoga as a subject in education, to celebrate the first Sunday of the month as a Yoga Day, and to recruit Yoga instructors" Mr Vij tweeted in Hindi.

Yoga in schools
