Year Recap: Amid Pandemic, Education Stories That Made Us Smile In 2021

Year ender 2021: Education stories that made us smile this year

Year Ender 2021: Due to the Covid second wave, 2021 has mostly been a year of depressing stories. The pandemic had its impact on the education sector as well, with students being the worst sufferers. The schools had reopened in December-January, but were closed again due to the Covid second wave, exams were postponed and later cancelled.

However, the pandemic did not stop some from pursuing their goals.

Here are five stories of inspiration, achievements of Indians that made us smile in 2021.

Kerala Women, 104, Scores 89/100 In Literacy Test

Image tweeted by VSivankuttyCPIM

Kuttiyamma, a resident of Thiruvanchoor Ayarkunnam panchayat of Kottayam, Kerala is an inspiration to all. At 104 years of age, she appeared for the Kerala State Literacy Mission's test and passed with flying colours -- 89 out of 100. Her story went viral on social media. Kerala's Education Minister V Sivankutty congratulated her and tweeted, "104-year-old Kuttiyamma from Kottayam has scored 89/100 in the Kerala State Literacy Mission's test. Age is no barrier to enter the world of knowledge. With utmost respect and love, I wish Kuttiyamma and all other new learners the best. "

Odisha Slum Boy Cracks IIT JEE Advanced

P Manoj Kumar, A student from a slum in Berhampur, Odisha cleared the Joint Entrance Examination (Advance) this year. He secured the 367th rank in the Economical Weaker Section (EWS) category making the 18-year-old eligible for a seat in one of the IITs in the country. In the general category, his position is 3,899.

He was helped by a private institute in the town, which provided him coaching free of cost for two years.

Tribal Students From Remote Villages Clear NEET 2021

Tribal students, belonging to small farming families from remote villages of Gadchiroli and Melghat in Maharashtra, cleared the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET), the national-level exam for undergraduate medical admissions.

Suraj Pungati of Nagargunda village in Bhamragad taluka of Gadchiroli, scored 378 out of 720 in NEET 2021.

Another tribal student, Sawan Shilaskar, the son of a marginal farmer from a small village called Ghota in Dahrni taluka of Melghat region in Amaravati district, scored 294 out of 720.

Instead Of Removing It, This School Turns Dead Tree Into 6-Feet Pencil

Photo: PTI

A school in Maharashtra's Wai town has given an artistic makeover to a dead 'silver oak'. Instead of uprooting and removing, the school has given it the shape of a pencil, which is also the logo of the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, a flagship programme of the central government for universal elementary education.

"We had an old silver oak tree which had been dead for the last several years and since it was at the entrance of the school, it was posing a danger to the school building as it could have fallen any time," school principal Nagesh Mone told PTI.

The initial plan was to remove the tree, the Principal informed. "However, since the entire exercise was expensive, we decided to do something innovative," he said.

Jamia Student Wins Commonwealth Award

Photo credit: JMI

Kaif Ali, a student of the Faculty of Architecture and Ekistics, Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), has won the Commonwealth Secretary-General Innovation Award for Sustainable Development-2021.

Mr Ali has been awarded for his contribution towards solving problems related to COVID-19, climate change and refugee shelter crisis.

“Kaif has invented low-cost portable housing for COVID-19 quarantine and shelter from extreme weather conditions like earthquakes and flooding. His design has been recognised by the UN under the top 11 emerging innovation start-ups solving climate challenges,” JMI said in an official statement.