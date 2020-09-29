Image credit: Twitter -- @loksabhaspeaker Yamuna Menon Wins 18 Gold Medals At NLSIU Convocation 2020

For the first time in the history of the National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Yamuna Menon, a student of the BA LLB (Hons) programme, has won a record 18 gold medals. Ms Menon was awarded at the 28th Annual Convocation of NLSIU held on, September 27. While Ms Menon won 18 medals, 20 other graduates shared the remaining 30.

“Forty-eight gold medals were awarded to graduates from different academic programmes as recognition of their achievements. Ms Yamuna Menon, who graduated with a BA LLB (Hons) Degree received a total of 18 medals - the highest number of medals received by any student in the history of the University,” an official statement said.

This year, 576 students graduated from the various academic programmes offered at NLSIU.

Ms Yamuna Menon won medals for securing first rank, meritorious student, outstanding graduating student, overall topper, best outgoing student, best outgoing undergraduate student, best outgoing female student and other achievements.

Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla, has congratulated Yamuna Menon. In his message, on microblogging platform Twitter, Mr Birla has said,” Yamuna Menon of National Law School of India University is the first student in the history of the University who has won 18 gold medals in BA-LLB (Hons.). Heartiest congratulations to Yamuna. Her achievement will inspire other students.”