XLRI Summer Internship Placement: Highest Stipend Reaches Rs 6.8 Lakh

XLRI completed the Summer Internship Placement Process (SIP)

The XLRI - Xavier School of Management has completed the Summer Internship Placement Process (SIP) for 2021-23 batch which saw stipends offered to students rise by 16 per cent. The median stipend for the entire batch rose to Rs 1.27 lakh per month and the average stipend offered was Rs 1.28 lakh per month. The highest stipend offered was Rs 6.8 lakhs for two months in the BFSI Sector.

The 2021-23 batch is XLRI's largest batch with 470 students of business management and human resource management programmes offered in both XLRI Jamshedpur and Delhi-NCR campuses.

XLRI students got placed in companies like Amazon, The Boston Consulting Group, Bain and Company, Accenture Strategy, PriceWaterhouseCoopers, Deloitte, Aditya Birla Group, and HUL. The average monthly stipend for the top 10 percentile students was INR 1,82,000 per month, while for top 25 percentile students the stipend stood at INR 1,63,500 per month, stated IIT Kanpur in its statement.

Most students were placed in the sectors of consulting, sales and marketing, and BFSI. Twenty five per cent students were recruited in consulting and advisory firms while IT and e-commerce firms recruited 22 per cent of the students from the batch.

The FMCG sector recruited 17 per cent of the batch while BFSI recruited a select 10 per cent of the batch for some of their most coveted roles.

Xavier School of Management said in a press note: "XLRI has proven to be the preferred campus by recruiters for Product Management roles, with IT giants like Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Media.net, Walmart Global Tech visiting XLRI with their prestigious Product Manager and Program Manager roles."

"The placement was successfully coordinated by the placement committee of XLRI which includes Vrishank, Abhinav, Ankita, Appoorva, Harsh, Manju, Mansi, Rishabh, Ruchi, Saanchi, Saba, Sanjeet, Sagar, Vidushi," added the school its statement.

XLRI-Xavier School of Management placements Chairperson, Professor A Kanagaraj said, “We have had another astoundingly successful summer placement season at XLRI, which has shattered all its previous records. In the current phase of economic resurgence, XLRI has outshined as a beacon, with the Summer Internship Placements getting completed within 2 days – a testament to the quality of budding business leaders that XLRI has to offer to the industry at large. We are extremely grateful to all the reputed organizations for recruiting their next-generation of business leaders from XLRI, and to the faculty, staff, and students for their continued support in this eventful journey”