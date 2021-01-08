  • Home
  • Education
  • XLRI Releases XAT 2021 Answer Key; Check Details Here

XLRI Releases XAT 2021 Answer Key; Check Details Here

XAT 2021 Answer Key: With the help of the XAT 2020 final answer key, candidates can calculate the XAT 2021 scores. To access the XAT 2021 answer keys, students have to login at xatonline.in.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jan 8, 2021 8:28 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

XAT 2021: XLRI Releases Response Sheets For MBA Entrance Exam
XAT 2021 Paper Analysis: MBA Candidates Find Quantitative Aptitude Section Bit Tricky
XAT 2021 Over; Here’s How To Calculate Marks, Percentile
XAT 2021 Today; Know Last Minute Tips
XAT 2021 Exam Tomorrow; Check Important Guidelines
XAT 2021: Xavier School Of Management Releases Mock Test At Official Website Xatonline.in
XLRI Releases XAT 2021 Answer Key; Check Details Here
XLRI Releases XAT 2021 Answer Key; Check Details Here
New Delhi:

The Xavier School of Management (XLRI) -- the conducting body of XAT, has published the XAT 2021 answer key today, January 8. Students who have taken the admission test of XAT 2021 on January 3 can check the final XAT official answer key at xatonline.in and calculate their scores. To access the XAT 2021 answer keys, candidates have to login the website with their XAT Ids and password. The XAT 2021 answer key has been released in PDF form.

Read More: XAT 2021 Over; Here’s How To Calculate Marks, Percentile

Xavier Aptitude Test 2021 (XAT 2021), is conducted for admissions to postgraduate (PG) management programmes at XLRI. XAT is a national level test held in computer-based mode. XAT 2021 was held on January 3 at multiple exam centres across the country. Earlier on Tuesday, January 5, XLRI had also released the XAT 2021 response sheets for the students.

XAT Answer Key 2021 - To Download

  • Visit the official website of XLRI XAT 2021 - xatonline.in.

  • On the “Login” tab, enter the XAT login credentials including XAT Id and date of birth.

  • Login and check the XAT answer key tab from the candidate’s dashboard

Also Read: XAT 2021 Paper Analysis: MBA Candidates Find Quantitative Aptitude Section Bit Tricky

XLRI will soon release the XAT 2021 result. The XAT 2021 result will let the candidates know their individual scores in different sections, percentiles and overall performances. The XAT score is being used by more than 160 participating institutes for the admission.

Click here for more Education News
XAT 2020 XAT Results
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
AILET 2021 Rescheduled; Exams On June 20
AILET 2021 Rescheduled; Exams On June 20
ACET 2021 Tomorrow; Check Admit Card Details, Exam Day Guidelines
ACET 2021 Tomorrow; Check Admit Card Details, Exam Day Guidelines
Teacher Ensures Access To Virtual Learning In Maharashtra Village
Teacher Ensures Access To Virtual Learning In Maharashtra Village
NEET 2020 Counselling: MCC Declares Stray Vacancy Round Result
NEET 2020 Counselling: MCC Declares Stray Vacancy Round Result
Schools Reopen In Odisha For Students Of Classes 10, 12
Schools Reopen In Odisha For Students Of Classes 10, 12
.......................... Advertisement ..........................