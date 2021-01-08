XLRI Releases XAT 2021 Answer Key; Check Details Here

The Xavier School of Management (XLRI) -- the conducting body of XAT, has published the XAT 2021 answer key today, January 8. Students who have taken the admission test of XAT 2021 on January 3 can check the final XAT official answer key at xatonline.in and calculate their scores. To access the XAT 2021 answer keys, candidates have to login the website with their XAT Ids and password. The XAT 2021 answer key has been released in PDF form.

Xavier Aptitude Test 2021 (XAT 2021), is conducted for admissions to postgraduate (PG) management programmes at XLRI. XAT is a national level test held in computer-based mode. XAT 2021 was held on January 3 at multiple exam centres across the country. Earlier on Tuesday, January 5, XLRI had also released the XAT 2021 response sheets for the students.

XAT Answer Key 2021 - To Download

Visit the official website of XLRI XAT 2021 - xatonline.in.

On the “Login” tab, enter the XAT login credentials including XAT Id and date of birth.

Login and check the XAT answer key tab from the candidate’s dashboard

XLRI will soon release the XAT 2021 result. The XAT 2021 result will let the candidates know their individual scores in different sections, percentiles and overall performances. The XAT score is being used by more than 160 participating institutes for the admission.