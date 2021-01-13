XLRI To Release XAT 2021 Results Soon; Check Details Here

The Xavier School of Management (XLRI) -- the conducting body of XAT, will release the XAT 2021 results soon. Students who have appeared XAT 2021 on January 3 will be able to access the XAT 2021 results at xatonline.in. XLRI had already published the XAT answer key on January 8 in the form of PDF. To access the XAT 2021 answer keys, candidates had to login the website with their XAT Ids and passwords.

XAT Result 2021 - How To Check

Visit the official website of XLRI XAT 2021 - xatonline.in.

On the “Login” tab, enter the XAT login credentials including XAT Id and date of birth.

Login and check the XAT result tab from the candidate’s dashboard

Xavier Aptitude Test, commonly known as XAT, is conducted for admissions to postgraduate (PG) management programmes at XLRI. XAT is a national level test held in online mode. XAT 2021 was held on January 3 at multiple XAT exam centres across the country. The XAT 2021 result will let the candidates know their individual XAT 2021 scores in different sections, the percentiles obtained and overall performances. The XAT score will be used by more than 160 participating institutes for admission to PG programmes.

The exam conducting body has also allowed the candidates to raise concerns against the XAT 2021 answer keys. The XAT 2021 result will be announced after considering the candidates’ responses against the XAT answer key. The application window for the XAT 2021 answer key objection closed on January 11.