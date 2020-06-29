XLRI Joins Hands With Jamshedpur District Administration To Fight Against COVID19

XLRI-Xavier School of Management in its response to the unprecedented health crisis across the globe due to the outbreak of COVID-19, has extended its support to Jamshedpur district administration to fight against the pandemic. Over the last few weeks, according to a statement from the institute, XLRI professors have engaged round-the-clock with various government bodies, local authorities, and healthcare professionals to prepare a broad and meaningful strategy to manage this pandemic together.

As an initial step, XLRI has begun supporting local authorities in the Surveillance initiative which was led by the Rail SSP with the help of some recent graduates of XLRI, who are residents of Jamshedpur, the statement said.

The support from XLRI, the statement said, enabled the team improve the effectiveness and efficiency of their operations by providing better tools for data entry and conducting training for the team members as well as spending time with them on the field.

The team developed a playbook cum checklist with the support of volunteers to be given to people on home quarantine. This contains a checklist of items that the Surveillance team needs to take care when visiting the house in quarantine and also instructions on procedure of home quarantine with a checklist to the family on what they need to do to keep themselves safe.

XLRI also extended its support in developing a dashboard that displayed key metrics and charts for the District Administration to use and act upon.

In the process of developing the dashboard, it was realized that there was an opportunity to develop an integrated web based data capture and management system that would ensure the following – Information flow, mirrors people flow, accurate reporting and thereby helping in building a real time dashboard. The system ensured Integration of all information collection points, to minimize repetition of processes, standardized the inputs as much as possible, automated report creation thereby freeing up time for the data entry operators and most importantly validating to ensure data integrity, the statement said.