XLRI To Host 64th Annual Convocation On February 20 In Virtual Mode

Xavier School of Management will be holding its 64th annual convocation on February 20 in a virtual mode. The ceremony will be held to bid farewell to the 2018-20 batch.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Feb 12, 2021 2:33 pm IST

New Delhi:

Xavier School of Management will be holding its 64th annual convocation on February 20 in a virtual mode. The ceremony will be held to bid farewell to the 2018-20 batch. The Institute will be presenting certificates to 527 students of Postgraduate Programmes in Management out of which 182 students are of BM, 180 students of HRM, 104 students of 15-months PGDM (General Management) Program, 13 students of Fellow Program in Management (FPM) and 48 students of 2017–2020 batch of PGDM-BM Programme (Evening).

Sanjiv Mehta, Chairman and Managing Director of Hindustan Unilever Limited will be the chief guest and will deliver the convocation address.

Father P Christie SJ, Director, XLRI, said, “Convocation is the most significant event in the academic journey for every student, as it is the culmination of all the efforts put in by an individual during their time at the XLRI campus”.

The XLRI convocation ceremony has been shifted into virtual mode due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr TV Narendran, Chairman, Board of Governors at XLRI said, “For over seven decades, XLRI has steadfastly held on to its mission of proffering world-class education across various management-centric programs.

“XLRI diligently strives to create a value-based and ethics-driven teaching and learning environment while underscoring the need for all-round development. This emphasis on inculcating important core-values is what sets XLRI apart from other B-schools in the country”, Mr Narendran added.

