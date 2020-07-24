XLRI To Begin New Academic Session From August

This year, due to COVID-19 pandemic educational institutions have remained close since mid-March.

XLRI is set to start the 2020-2021 academic session in August. Classes will begin in the Jamshedpur campus and in the new campus in Delhi-NCR on August 10. Classes for the first semester will be held in online mode.

On July 1, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) had approved the admission of 120 students in Business Management program in the XLRI's Delhi-NCR campus.

On the new campus in Delhi-NCR, Fr. P. Christie S.J., Director, XLRI- Xavier School of Management, Jamshedpur, said “With the launch of the new XLRI campus in Delhi-NCR, the XLRI family just got extended. Our extension campus at Delhi-NCR is envisioned as ‘an integral part’ of the Jamshedpur campus and not as standalone campuses like other management institutes.”

“These complementing satellite campuses and the student community therein would get the same opportunities and privileges as the Jamshedpur campus. Moreover, they would be bound together by a symbiotic culture and a synergized relationship. Though physically apart, the satellite campuses are and will be one entity and an intrinsic part of the XLRI family striving for the greater common good of the society at large,” he added.

"Nearly 95,000 students appear for the entrance examination of XLRI every year. With the commencement of the Delhi-NCR campus, the institute would augment the intake of students to 600 students. XLRI Delhi-NCR and Jamshedpur campus will have the same pedagogy and curriculum," Fr. George Sebastian, S.J, Director of XLRI Delhi-NCR Campus said.

XLRI announced the results for the admission of the two-year post-graduate program in Human Resource Management & Business Management for Jamshedpur Campus on 20 May. The results for Executive PGDM (GM) program have also been announced and orientation classes are underway. A total of 590 candidates have been offered admission for Jamshedpur and Delhi campuses.

The institute had to postpone its annual convocation scheduled in March due to the outbreak of the coronavirus. More than 520 students were slated to receive their diplomas at the convocation.

Selection to XLRI is done through XAT or the Xavier Aptitude Test.

