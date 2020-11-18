Xavier School Of Management To Accept GRE, GMAT Scores For Executive PGDM

  • Home
Xavier School Of Management (XLRI) will now accept Graduate Record Examination (GRE) apart from the Graduate Management Admission Test (GMAT) and Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) scores for its Executive PGDM (General) programme.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Nov 18, 2020 3:42 pm IST

Image credit: XLRI- Xavier School Of Management
New Delhi:

Xavier School Of Management (XLRI) will now accept Graduate Record Examination (GRE) apart from the Graduate Management Admission Test (GMAT) and Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) scores for its Executive Post Graduate Diploma in Management (General) programme. XLRI has also extended the acceptance period of GMAT scores to five years. Registration for the Executive PGPM (General) programme will be available till November 30, 2020.

To take admission, candidates must hold a recognized bachelor's degree of minimum three years duration in any discipline with at least five years of managerial or supervisory experience by March 31, 2021.

Fr. P. Christie S.J., Director, XLRI - Xavier School of Management said, “Knowledge and continuous learning is the mainstay amongst progressive organizations of today. To satisfy this thirst for knowledge and to become a learning organization, XLRI has evolved a fifteen-month consolidated program in general management with the objectives of providing the practicing managers a substantial exposure to theoretical foundations in management as well as to provide them a holistic perspective of business in such a way that they are not only equipped with tools and techniques to perform their task effectively but also to shoulder greater responsibilities in the future as they move up the organizational hierarchy.”

Meanwhile, Xavier School of Management, Jamshedpur, has started registration for XAT 2021 on the official website, xatonline.in. Candidates can register online up to November 30. The entrance test will be held on January 3.

XLRI-Xavier School of Management, formerly known as Xavier Labour Relations Institute, is a private management institute in Jamshedpur. Along with IIM Bangalore, it has been ranked among the top 30 global business schools in Positive Impact Rating 2020.

