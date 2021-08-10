Image credit: Shutterstock XAT 2022 application form released at Xatonline.in

XLRI- Xavier School of Management has started registrations for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2022. The application forms are available at xatonline.in. The exam is scheduled for January 2, 2022. The last date to apply is November 30 and admit cards will be released on December 20. XAT is a national level test for admission to management courses. The exam is used by more than 160 institutes, including XLRI.

XAT 2022 application form website link

Recommended: Attempt XAT FREE Mock test & Boost your preparation. Click Here

XAT 2022 application is a two step process. First, register and generate your login details and after that login to the website and fill the application form, pay the exam fee and upload documents.

XAT 2022 Application Form: Instructions For Applicants

If the candidate is unable to complete the application form in one go, he or she can save the data already entered by choosing the "SAVE AND NEXT" tab. Carefully fill and verify the details in the online application. No change will be allowed after final submission. Once completed, click on the preview tab to preview and verify the entire application form before final submission. Candidates need to select XLRI programme as per their preference if they want to study in XLRI through XAT or through GMAT. Candidates can choose two preferred test cities while filling the XAT Application form

XAT 2022 would be conducted across India in 73 cities.

Meanwhile, registrations for the IIM admission test, CAT 2021, is going on. Students can apply at iimcat.ac.in.