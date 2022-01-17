XAT Result 2022 Released, How To Download Score Card

Image credit: shutterstock.com XAT scorecard is available to download on the official website- xatonline.in

XAT Result 2022: The Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT 2022) result has been released. The candidates who have appeared in the XAT 2022, can check result on the official website- xatonline.in.

XAT was earlier held on January 2, 2022 for admission to postgraduate management courses in XLRI. The response sheets was released on January 5.

XAT Result 2022: How To Download Scorecard

Visit the official website of XLRI XAT 2022 - xatonline.in On the “Login” tab, enter the XAT login credentials including XAT Id and date of birth Login and check the XAT result tab from the candidate’s dashboard Download XAT 2022 score card, take a print out for further reference.

Xavier Aptitude Test, commonly known as XAT, is conducted for admissions to postgraduate (PG) management programmes at XLRI. XAT is a national level test held in online mode. The XAT 2022 result will let the candidates know their individual XAT 2022 scores in different sections, the percentiles obtained and overall performances. The XAT score will be used by more than 160 participating institutes for admission to PG programmes.