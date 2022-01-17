XAT Result 2022 When? Know How To Download Scorecard

Image credit: shutterstock.com Download XAT 2022 score card on the official website- xatonline.in

XAT Result 2022: The candidates who have appeared for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT 2022) can expect their result soon. As per the XAT 2022 schedule, the result will be announced by January 31, though there is no further update on the official website, the candidates will get their result on the official website- xatonline.in, once released.

XAT was earlier held on January 2, 2022 for admission to postgraduate management courses in XLRI. The response sheets was released on January 5.

XAT Result 2022: How To Check

Visit the official website of XLRI XAT 2022 - xatonline.in On the “Login” tab, enter the XAT login credentials including XAT Id and date of birth Login and check the XAT result tab from the candidate’s dashboard Download XAT 2022 score card, take a print out for further reference.

XAT 2022: Marking Scheme

Marks awarded for every correct answer: +1 mark

Negative marks awarded for every incorrect answer: -0.25 mark

Negative marks awarded for every unattempted question after 8 unattempted questions: -0.10 mark

Negative marking does not apply to General Knowledge questions

Essay shall be evaluated after the candidate will be shortlisted for the interview.

Xavier Aptitude Test, commonly known as XAT, is conducted for admissions to postgraduate (PG) management programmes at XLRI. XAT is a national level test held in online mode. The XAT 2022 result will let the candidates know their individual XAT 2022 scores in different sections, the percentiles obtained and overall performances. The XAT score will be used by more than 160 participating institutes for admission to PG programmes.