XAT Result 2022: Check Release Date And Time

XAT Result 2022: The candidates can download score card on the official website- xatonline.in

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jan 6, 2022 3:45 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

XAT 2022 Students’ Response Sheets Out; Direct Link Here
XAT 2022 Today; Checklist For Students
XAT 2022 Tomorrow: Practice Mock Tests, Previous Year Papers; Check Question Pattern
XAT 2022 On January 2: Covid-19, Important Exam Day Guidelines
XAT 2022 Admit Card Released: How To Download
XAT Admit Card 2022 Today At Xatonline.in, Details Here
XAT Result 2022: Check Release Date And Time
Download XAT 2022 score card at xatonline.in
Image credit: shutterstock.com
New Delhi:

XAT Result 2022: The Xavier School of Management (XLRI) is expected to release the result of the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT 2022) by January 31. The candidates who have appeared in the XAT can check and download score card on the official website- xatonline.in.

RecommendedRegister Free for MBA Tour 2022 Online Event, Click Here  

Free XAT College Predictor: Predict your chances of MBA Admission,  Here

The XAT response sheets was earlier released on January 5. XAT was held on January 2, 2022 for admission to postgraduate management courses in XLRI.

XAT Result 2022: How To Check

  1. Visit the official website of XLRI XAT 2022 - xatonline.in
  2. On the “Login” tab, enter the XAT login credentials including XAT Id and date of birth
  3. Login and check the XAT result tab from the candidate’s dashboard
  4. Download XAT 2022 score card, take a print out for further reference.

Xavier Aptitude Test, commonly known as XAT, is conducted for admissions to postgraduate (PG) management programmes at XLRI. XAT is a national level test held in online mode. The XAT 2022 result will let the candidates know their individual XAT 2022 scores in different sections, the percentiles obtained and overall performances. The XAT score will be used by more than 160 participating institutes for admission to PG programmes.

XAT 2022: Marking Scheme

  • Marks awarded for every correct answer: +1 mark
  • Negative marks awarded for every incorrect answer: -0.25 mark
  • Negative marks awarded for every unattempted question after 8 unattempted questions: -0.10 mark
  • Negative marking does not apply to General Knowledge questions
  • Essay shall be evaluated after the candidate will be shortlisted for the interview.


For updates on XAT 2022 result, please visit the website- xatonline.in.

Click here for more Education News
Xavier Aptitude Test XAT Results XAT Scorecard
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
School Closure 2022 LIVE: State-Wise Status On Schools, Colleges Closing; Updates On Board Exams
Live | School Closure 2022 LIVE: State-Wise Status On Schools, Colleges Closing; Updates On Board Exams
NEET UG, PG Counselling 2021 LIVE: Supreme Court Resumes Hearing On EWS, OBC Reservations Today
Live | NEET UG, PG Counselling 2021 LIVE: Supreme Court Resumes Hearing On EWS, OBC Reservations Today
NEET PG Admissions: Doctors' Federation Moves Supreme Court Seeking Commencement Of Counselling
NEET PG Admissions: Doctors' Federation Moves Supreme Court Seeking Commencement Of Counselling
Delhi Govt Extends Application Deadline For Nursery Admissions In Private Schools
Delhi Govt Extends Application Deadline For Nursery Admissions In Private Schools
Five IIM Ahmedabad Alumni Gets Young Alumni Achiever's Award 2021
Five IIM Ahmedabad Alumni Gets Young Alumni Achiever's Award 2021
.......................... Advertisement ..........................