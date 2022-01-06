XAT Result 2022: Check Release Date And Time

Image credit: shutterstock.com Download XAT 2022 score card at xatonline.in

XAT Result 2022: The Xavier School of Management (XLRI) is expected to release the result of the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT 2022) by January 31. The candidates who have appeared in the XAT can check and download score card on the official website- xatonline.in.

The XAT response sheets was earlier released on January 5. XAT was held on January 2, 2022 for admission to postgraduate management courses in XLRI.

XAT Result 2022: How To Check

Visit the official website of XLRI XAT 2022 - xatonline.in On the “Login” tab, enter the XAT login credentials including XAT Id and date of birth Login and check the XAT result tab from the candidate’s dashboard Download XAT 2022 score card, take a print out for further reference.

Xavier Aptitude Test, commonly known as XAT, is conducted for admissions to postgraduate (PG) management programmes at XLRI. XAT is a national level test held in online mode. The XAT 2022 result will let the candidates know their individual XAT 2022 scores in different sections, the percentiles obtained and overall performances. The XAT score will be used by more than 160 participating institutes for admission to PG programmes.

XAT 2022: Marking Scheme

Marks awarded for every correct answer: +1 mark

Negative marks awarded for every incorrect answer: -0.25 mark

Negative marks awarded for every unattempted question after 8 unattempted questions: -0.10 mark

Negative marking does not apply to General Knowledge questions

Essay shall be evaluated after the candidate will be shortlisted for the interview.





For updates on XAT 2022 result, please visit the website- xatonline.in.