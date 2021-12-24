  • Home
XAT Admit Card 2022 Today At Xatonline.in, Details Here

XLRI-Xavier School of Management will release the XAT admit card 2022 at xatonline.in.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Dec 24, 2021 11:18 am IST

XAT Admit Card 2022 Today At Xatonline.in, Details Here
XAT admitcard 2022 today at xatonline.in (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock

Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2022 admit card will be released today. XLRI-Xavier School of Management will release the XAT admit card 2022 at xatonline.in. The admit card release date has been postponed twice. Previously, it was scheduled for December 22 but as per the revised notification, admit cards for the management entrance test will be issued on December 24.

Candidates will be required to use their exam ID and date of birth as login credentials. These are the steps to download the XAT 2022 admit card:

How To Download XAT Admit Card 2022

  • Visit the official website, xatonline.in.

  • On the homepage, click on the link to download the XAT 2022 admit card.

  • Enter your exam ID and date of birth and/or any other information required.

  • Submit and download the XAT 2022 admit card.

The test is scheduled for January 2 and results will be declared on January 31.

XAT is a national-level exam for MBA admissions at XLRI and other participating institutions. Apart from XLRI, more than 160 B-Schools in the country use the test for shortlisting candidates.

XAT is held as a multiple-choice questions-based test. It has four sections – Quantitative Ability and Data Interpretation, Verbal and Logical Ability, Decision Making and General Knowledge.

As per the XAT 2022 marking scheme, one mark will be awarded for each correct answer.

“The applicant’s signature obtained on the admit card and attendance sheet at the time of the examination should match the uploaded signature. In case of mismatch, the candidate may be disqualified,” an official statement said.

