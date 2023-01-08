XAT 2023 Today; Key Points For Students

XAT 2023 exam will be held today, January 8. The XAT 2023 timing is between 2 pm and 5:30 pm.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jan 8, 2023 10:59 am IST

XAT 2023 Today; Key Points For Students
XAT 2023 exam will be held today
New Delhi:

The Xavier Aptitude Test 2023 (XAT 2023) will be held today, January 8 between 2 pm and 5:30 pm. XAT 2023 exam will be held for multiple-choice questions with two parts -- Part 1, Part 2 and Part 3. While Part 1 of XAT 2023 will comprise of sections including Verbal Ability and Logical Reasoning, Decision Making, and Quantitative Aptitude and Data Interpretation, Part 2 and Part 3 will be held for Mock Keyboard Testing and General Knowledge and Essay. The question paper will consists of a total of 105 questions.

XAT 2023 exam admit card is available at xatonline.in. Candidates who are seeking admission to postgraduate management programmes and have registered for XAT 2023 can access their admit cards from xatonline.in.

XAT 2023 Marking Scheme

  • Marks awarded for every correct answer: +1 mark

  • Negative marks awarded for every incorrect answer: -0.25 mark

  • Negative marks awarded for every unattempted question after 8 unattempted questions: -0.10 mark

  • Negative marking does not apply to General Knowledge questions

  • Essay will be evaluated after the candidate will be shortlisted for the interview

The XAT 2023 candidates have been asked to make sure that they do not carry any prohibited items. Entry to the XAT 2023 exam centre will be made only on the production of admit card and a valid photo ID proof in original.

Xavier Aptitude Test
