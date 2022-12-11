XAT 2023: Registration Last Date Today; Direct Link, Steps

XAT 2023 registration ends today

The Xavier School of Management will close the application process for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2023 today, December 11. Aspiring candidates can register online for MBA entrance exam through the official website-- xatonline.in. Candidates can register for XAT 2023 by paying an application fee of Rs 2,000. For XLRI programmes, candidates need to pay an additional fee of Rs 200 each.

Aspirants who possess a three-year bachelor's degree in any discipline from any recognised institute is eligible to apply for the XAT 2023 exam. There is no upper age limit to appear in the XAT exam. Candidates should carefully fill and verify the details in the online application form as no request for change in details will be entertained after the final submission of the application form.

XAT 2023 will be conducted on January 8, 2023, in the afternoon session from 2 pm to 5:10 pm. Xavier School of Management will issue the XAT admit card 2023 on December 20. XLRI Jamshedpur is conducting the XAT examination this year. Over 160 institutes across the country use XAT score for admission.

XAT 2023 Application Form: Steps To Register