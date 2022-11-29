XAT 2023: Registration Ends Tomorrow; Exam On January 8

XAT 2023 registration deadline ends tomorrow

The Xavier School of Management will close the application process for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2023 tomorrow, November 30. Aspiring candidates can register for the XAT exam 2023 through the official website-- xatonline.in. The XAT MBA entrance exam is scheduled for January 8, 2023. The examination will be held in the afternoon session from 2 pm to 5:10 pm.

The candidates can register for XAT 2023 examination by paying Rs 2,000 as an application fee. Candidates interested in XLRI programmes need to pay an additional fee of Rs 200 each. Candidates are suggested to carefully fill and verify the details filled in the online application themselves as no change will be possible/entertained after clicking the final submit button.

XAT 2023 Application Form: Steps To Register

Visit the official website-- xatonline.in

Click on the XAT 2023 registration link

Fill in the basic details and generate user ID and password

Log in with the generated credentials and complete the application form

Upload scanned images of documents and pay the application fee

Download the confirmation page and print a copy for future use.

Candidates may download the XAT admit card 2023 from December 20, onwards. The XAT examination will consist of two parts- Part 1 and Part 2. Part 1 of the question paper will have three sections A, B and C with 24, 21 and 27 questions respectively, i.e. a total of 72 questions. The three sections of Part 1 are followed by Part 2 with 25 General Knowledge questions and an essay.