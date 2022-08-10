XAT 2023 Registration Begins; Details On Application Process, Exam Dates

Image credit: shutterstock.com XAT 2023 will be held on January 8

XAT 2023: The Xavier School of Management has started the application process for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2023. "Applications for XAT 2023 are starting on 10 August 2022, 12 AM," XLRI notification mentioned. The candidates can apply on the official website- xatonline.in using name, mailing address, mobile number, state and city details.

The candidates need to first register and generate their login details, following that login to the website and fill the application form, pay the exam fee and upload documents. XAT 2023 will be conducted on Sunday, January 8. Xavier School of Management (XLRI), Jamshedpur is the exam conducting body this year

XAT 2023: Steps To Apply

Go to the official website, xatonline.in, and click on Register Enter name, email ID, phone number, password (as your choice), state, city, and security question Click on the "register" button A verification email will be sent to you Key in your login credentials and sign in to the dashboard Clicking on "Apply Now". It will redirect you to the application form page Fill in the XAT Application Form 2023 page, enter all the required information and upload the essential documents in a prescribed format.

XAT 2023 would be conducted in the cities of Agra, Ahmedabad, Aurangabad City (Maharashtra), Allahabad, Ambala, Amravati, Amritsar, Bengaluru, Berhampur, Bhatinda, Bhilai Nagar, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Bokaro Steel City, Chandigarh/Mohali, Chennai, Coimbatore, Cuttack, Dehradun, Delhi-NCR, Dhanbad, Dibrugarh, Durgapur/Asansol, Ernakulam, Gandhinagar, Goa, Gorakhpur, Guwahati, Gwalior, Hooghly, Hubballi(Hubli), Hyderabad, Indore, Jabalpur, Jaipur, Jammu, Jamshedpur, Kannur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Kota, Kottayam, Kurnool, Kurukshetra, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Madurai, Mangalore, Mumbai, Mysuru(Mysore), Nagpur, Nashik, Patna, Pune, Raipur, Rajahmundry, Ranchi, Roorkee, Rourkela, Sambalpur, Siliguri, Surat, Thiruvananthapuram Tiruchirappalli, Tirupathi, Tiruvallur, Udaipur, Udupi Vadodara, Varanasi, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Warangal.

The XAT score is being used by more than 160 B-schools for the admission. For details on XAT 2023, candidates can visit the website- xatonline.in.