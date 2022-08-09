  • Home
  • Education
  • XAT 2023 On January 8, Application Process From August 10

XAT 2023 On January 8, Application Process From August 10

XAT 2023 registration will commence on August 10, apply at xatonline.in. The exam will be held on January 8

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Aug 9, 2022 9:02 am IST
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers View More
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST

RELATED NEWS

XAT Result 2022 Released, How To Download Score Card
XAT Result 2022 Released: Know About Marking Scheme
XAT Result 2022: Check Release Date And Time
XAT 2022 Students’ Response Sheets Out; Direct Link Here
XAT 2022 Today; Checklist For Students
XAT 2022 Tomorrow: Practice Mock Tests, Previous Year Papers; Check Question Pattern
XAT 2023 On January 8, Application Process From August 10
XAT 2023 will be held on January 8
Image credit: shutterstock.com

XAT 2023: The Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT 2023) will be held on January 8, as informed by XAT exam convenor with Careers360. Xavier School of Management (XLRI), Jamshedpur is the exam conducting body this year, the application process will commence on August 10.

Recommended: XAT Previous Year Question/ Sample Papers. Free Download

Don't Miss: How to prepare for XAT in 6 months, Check now

Recommended: Why Are More Startups Hiring MBAs? Top 6 Reasons. Read More

The candidates who will appear for XAT 2023 can apply on the official website- xatonline.in. The candidates need to first register and generate their login details, following that login to the website and fill the application form, pay the exam fee and upload documents. ALSO READ | From JEE Advanced To CAT 2022 Registration; Important Education Events In August

XAT 2023: How To Apply

  1. Go to the official website, xatonline.in, and click on Register
  2. Enter name, email ID, phone number, password (as your choice), state, city, and security question
  3. Click on the "register" button
  4. A verification email will be sent to you
  5. Key in your login credentials and sign in to the dashboard
  6. Clicking on "Apply Now". It will redirect you to the application form page
  7. Fill in the XAT Application Form 2023 page, enter all the required information and upload the essential documents in a prescribed format.

The XAT score is being used by more than 160 B-schools for the admission. For details on XAT 2022, candidates can visit the website- xatonline.in.

Click here for more Education News
Xavier Aptitude Test XAT Registration
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Main Result 2022 (Out) Live: Download Session 2 Scorecard; Cut-Off, Toppers, College Predictor
JEE Main Result 2022 (Out) Live: Download Session 2 Scorecard; Cut-Off, Toppers, College Predictor
CUET UG 2022 Held On August 8 Conducted Well In Both Session, Says UGC Chairman
CUET UG 2022 Held On August 8 Conducted Well In Both Session, Says UGC Chairman
CHSE 12th Arts Result 2022 Live (OUT): Odisha Plus 2 Results At Orissaresults.nic.in; 82.10 Per Cent Pass
CHSE 12th Arts Result 2022 Live (OUT): Odisha Plus 2 Results At Orissaresults.nic.in; 82.10 Per Cent Pass
Ahmedabad University's Professor Becomes First Indian Social Psychologist on Psychology Society
Ahmedabad University's Professor Becomes First Indian Social Psychologist on Psychology Society
JEE Advanced 2022 Registration Begins; Application Steps, Fee
JEE Advanced 2022 Registration Begins; Application Steps, Fee
.......................... Advertisement ..........................