XAT 2023 On January 8, Application Process From August 10

Image credit: shutterstock.com XAT 2023 will be held on January 8

XAT 2023: The Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT 2023) will be held on January 8, as informed by XAT exam convenor with Careers360. Xavier School of Management (XLRI), Jamshedpur is the exam conducting body this year, the application process will commence on August 10.

Recommended: XAT Previous Year Question/ Sample Papers. Free Download Don't Miss: How to prepare for XAT in 6 months, Check now Recommended: Why Are More Startups Hiring MBAs? Top 6 Reasons. Read More

The candidates who will appear for XAT 2023 can apply on the official website- xatonline.in. The candidates need to first register and generate their login details, following that login to the website and fill the application form, pay the exam fee and upload documents. ALSO READ | From JEE Advanced To CAT 2022 Registration; Important Education Events In August

XAT 2023: How To Apply

Go to the official website, xatonline.in, and click on Register Enter name, email ID, phone number, password (as your choice), state, city, and security question Click on the "register" button A verification email will be sent to you Key in your login credentials and sign in to the dashboard Clicking on "Apply Now". It will redirect you to the application form page Fill in the XAT Application Form 2023 page, enter all the required information and upload the essential documents in a prescribed format.

The XAT score is being used by more than 160 B-schools for the admission. For details on XAT 2022, candidates can visit the website- xatonline.in.