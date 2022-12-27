XAT 2023 Mock Test Link Active At Xatonline.in

XAT 2023 mock test link activated

The mock test links for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2023 have been made active. The XAT 2023 organising body, Xavier School of Management (XLRI), Jamshedpur has made the mock test links available at the official website -- xatonline.in. The XAT 2023 mock tests will make a candidate learn the exam pattern and process to attempt the online XAT exam. As per XAT 2023 exam date, XAT will be held on January 8, 2023, in the afternoon session from 2 pm to 5:10 pm.

Latest: Practice more to score well in XAT 2023. Get previous year question papers here. Free Download Don't Miss: How to prepare for XAT. Check Now New: XAT 2022 question paper with solution. Download Now Recommended: XAT 2023 detailed syllabus. Click Here

XAT 2023 mock test is very similar to the actual exam. However, there may be certain changes in the final version of the exam and some of the features may not be enabled in the current links. The XAT question paper will be divided into two parts- part 1 and part 2. Candidates are required to complete the first part of the mock test in 165 minutes and the second part in 25 minutes.

XAT 2023 Exam Pattern

The XAT 2023 paper will have five sections- Decision Making, Verbal and Logical Ability, Quantitative aptitude and Data Interpretation and General Knowledge and Essay Writing. Candidates will be given 180 minutes (3 hours) to attempt the exam. The question paper will consist of 100 questions of 100 marks. One mark (+1) will be awarded for each correct answer, 0.25 mark will be deducted for each wrong answer and 0.10 marks will be deducted for more than 8 un-attempted consecutive questions. There will be no negative marking in GK section.

XAT 2023 Mock Test: Direct Link

Earlier on December 26, XLRI Jamshedpur has issued the XAT admit card 2023 on the official website. XAT hall ticket is an important document that candidates are required to carry on the exam day. Along with the admit card, candidates are also required to carry a valid photo ID proof. The XAT admit card includes the candidate's name, XAT ID, candidate's photograph, signature, date of birth, exam date, Person with Disability (PwD) status, exam day reporting time, test city, exam duration, details of the exam centre, Google map link, exam day guidelines and others.