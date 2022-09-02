XAT 2023: List Of B-Schools Accepting Xavier Aptitude Test Scores

  • Home
To know about the institutes accepting XAT scores candidates can check the detailed list mentioned here.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Sep 2, 2022 4:52 pm IST

List Of colleges accepting XAT 2023 scores.
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

XAT 2023: The Xavier School of Management (XLRI), Jamshedpur is currently accepting applications for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2023 which is going to be held on January 8, 2023. Candidates can register online for the XAT 2023 examination till November 30. Every year, the XAT exam is conducted by XLRI Jamshedpur for admission to the Masters in Business Administration (MBA) and Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) programmes. To know about the institutes accepting XAT scores candidates can check the detailed list mentioned below.

The registration portal of XAT 2023 is now active and candidates can apply through- xatonline.in. The XAT 2023 examination admit card will be released on December 20.

XAT 2023: List Of B-Schools Accepting XAT Scores

  • Xavier School of Management (XLRI Jamshedpur)
  • Institute of Management Technology (IMT) Ghaziabad
  • S P Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR), Mumbai
  • Institute of Rural Management Anand (IRMA Anand)
  • Xavier Institute of Management, Bhubaneswar (XIMB)
  • KJ Somaiya Institute of Management, Mumbai
  • Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai
  • Goa Institute of Management (GIM)
  • T A Pai Management Institute (TAPMI), Manipal

Candidates must hold a three-year bachelor's degree in any discipline from any recognised institute in order to apply for the XAT 2023 exam. There is no upper age limit for taking the XAT exam. International applicants are also eligible to apply based on their GMAT results.

