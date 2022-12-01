XAT 2023: Application Deadline Extended Till December 11

XAT 2023 registration deadline extended till December 11

The Xavier School of Management has extended the application deadline for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2023. Aspiring candidates can register for XAT 2023 exam on the official website-- xatonline.in till December 11. The registration fee for XAT exam is Rs 2,000. Candidates registering for XLRI programmes need to pay an additional fee of Rs 200 each.

The XAT admit card 2023 can be downloaded from the official website from December 20, onwards. The entrance exam will be held on January 8, 2023, in the afternoon session from 2 pm to 5:10 pm. Candidates who will registered successfully for the exam will only be eligible to take the exam. The XAT score is being used by more than 160 institutes for admission.

XAT 2023 Application Form: Steps To Register

Go to the official website-- xatonline.in

On the home page, click on the XAT 2023 registration link

Enter the basic details and generate user ID and password

Complete the application form and cross-verify the details

Upload the required documents and pay the application fee

Download XAT 2023 application form and print a copy for future use.

Xavier School of Management (XLRI), Jamshedpur is conducting the XAT exam this year. The XAT question paper will consist of two parts- Part 1 and Part 2. Part 1 will have three sections A, B and C with 24, 21 and 27 questions respectively, while Part 2 of the question paper will include 25 General Knowledge questions and an essay.