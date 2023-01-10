XAT 2023 Answe Key Out At Xatonline.in; Steps To Check

Image credit: Shutterstock XAT answer key

XAT 2023: The Xavier School of Management has released the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2023 answer key today, January 10, 2023. Candidates can now access the XAT 2023 answer key through the official website -- xatonline.in. To check the answer key candidates will need to key in their XAT ID and date of birth.

Candidates who are not satisfied with the answer key can raise their objections against the same within the stated date and time. Candidates while raising objections are required to provide adequate proof in support of the objection. The XAT 2023 result will be declared on January 31, 2023.

XAT 2023 Answer Key Direct Link

The XAT exam was held on January 8 from 2 pm to 5:30 pm and the question paper had a total of 105 questions. The exam is held for admission to postgraduate management courses in XLRI.

XAT Answer Key 2023: How To Download