XAT 2023 Admit Card Today At Xatonline.in

Xavier School of Management (XLRI), Jamshedpur will issue the admit card for Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2023 today, December 26.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Dec 26, 2022 10:37 am IST

XAT 2023 admit card to release today
New Delhi:

Xavier School of Management (XLRI), Jamshedpur will issue the admit card for Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2023 today, December 26. Aspirants will be able to download the XAT admit card 2023 through the official website- xatonline.in. To access and download the XAT admit card, candidates need to login with their XAT ID and date of birth.

Latest: Practice more to score well in XAT 2023. Get previous year question papers here. Free Download

Don't Miss: How to prepare for XAT. Check Now

New: XAT 2022 question paper with solution. Download Now

Recommended: XAT 2023 detailed syllabus. Click Here

XAT 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 8, 2023, in the afternoon session from 2 pm to 5:10 pm. The entrance exam for Management entrance exam will be held online in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode at designated centres across the country. The XAT hall ticket will include the candidate's details including their name, XAT ID, candidate's photograph, signature, date of birth, exam date, Person with Disability (PwD) status, exam day reporting time, test city, exam duration, details of the exam centre, Google map link, exam day guidelines and others.

How To Download XAT Admit Card 2023?

  1. Go to the official website- xatonline.in
  2. On the home page, click on the 'XAT 2023 admit card' link
  3. Enter login credentials like XAT ID and date of birth in the given spaces
  4. Submit details and XAT admit card 2023 will appear on the screen
  5. Download the hall ticket PDF and take a print out for further reference.

XAT 2023 Exam Pattern

The XAT 2023 question paper will consist of two parts- Part 1 and Part 2. Part 1 of the question paper will have three sections A, B and C with 24, 21 and 27 questions respectively, a total of 72 questions. Part 2 with 25 General Knowledge questions and an essay.

Xavier Aptitude Test
