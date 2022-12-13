  • Home
  • XAT 2023 Admit Card Release Date Extended To December 26; Details Here

It is compulsory for candidates to carry the XAT 2023 admit card on the exam day. The admit card can be accessed through the portal- xatonline.in.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Dec 13, 2022 10:32 pm IST

XAT 2023 Admit Card
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Xavier School of Management (XLRI), Jamshedpur has extended the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2023 admit card release date. The XAT admit card which was about to be released on December 20 will now be released on December 26, 2022. Once the admit card is available candidates can download it through the official website- xatonline.in. Candidates will need their XAT ID and date of birth to access the XAT admit card 2023.

The admit card is the mandatory document that the candidates need to carry on the exam day and without which no one will be allowed to enter the exam hall. The details that will be mentioned in the XAT admit card include the name of the candidate, XAT ID, candidates photograph, signature, date of birth, exam date, Person with Disability (PwD) status, exam day reporting time, test city, exam duration, details of the exam centre, Google map link, exam day guidelines and others.

Also Read || XAT 2023: List Of B-Schools Accepting Xavier Aptitude Test Scores

To download the admit card candidates first need to visit the official website of XLRI Jamshedpur and click on the admit card link available on the homepage. After that log in using the required credentials. The XAT 2023 admit card will get displayed on the screen. Finally, download and take a printout of the XAT admit card.

The XAT 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 8, 2023 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The score is being used by more than 160 B-schools for admission to postgraduate management programmes.

Xavier Aptitude Test
