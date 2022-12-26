XAT 2023 Admit Card Out; Direct Link Here

Candidates will need their XAT ID and date of birth to download the XAT admit card 2023.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Dec 26, 2022 9:48 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

XAT 2023 Admit Card Today At Xatonline.in
XAT 2023 Admit Card Release Date Extended To December 26; Details Here
XAT 2023: Registration Last Date Today; Direct Link, Steps
XAT 2023: Application Deadline Extended Till December 11
XAT 2023: Registration Ends Tomorrow; Exam On January 8
XAT 2023: List Of B-Schools Accepting Xavier Aptitude Test Scores
XAT 2023 Admit Card Out; Direct Link Here
XAT admit card 2023 out.

XAT 2023: The Xavier School of Management (XLRI), Jamshedpur has released the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2023 admit card today, December 26. Candidates can now check and download the XAT admit card 2023 through the official website- xatonline.in. To access the XAT admit card, candidates will need their XAT ID and date of birth.

Latest: Practice more to score well in XAT 2023. Get previous year question papers here. Free Download

Don't Miss: How to prepare for XAT. Check Now

New: XAT 2022 question paper with solution. Download Now

Recommended: XAT 2023 detailed syllabus. Click Here

The name of the candidate, roll number, reporting time, exam venue details, exam time and schedule and important instructions for the XAT exam day are mentioned on the XAT 2023 admit card. The XAT admit card is an important document which is required to carry along with a valid ID proof by the candidates on the XAT exam day. The exam is scheduled to be held on January 8, 2023.

XAT 2023 Admit Card Direct Link

XAT Admit Card 2023: Steps To Download

  1. First, go to the XAT official website- xatonline.in.
  2. Then on the homepage, click on the XAT 2023 admit card link.
  3. Enter the necessary credentials- XAT login ID, password and click on submit.
  4. The XAT admit card will get displayed on the screen.
  5. Download the XAT 2023 admit card and get a printout of it to carry on exam day.

XAT is a national-level entrance examination conducted every year by the Xavier Labour Relations Institute (XLRI), Jamshedpur for admission to the MBA programmes.

Click here for more Education News
Xavier Aptitude Test
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Delhi University Releases PG 5th Admission List 2022 For Few Courses
Delhi University Releases PG 5th Admission List 2022 For Few Courses
CSEET 2023 Exam On January 7, ICSI Exam Guidelines, Pattern
CSEET 2023 Exam On January 7, ICSI Exam Guidelines, Pattern
UGC Chairman To Hold Discussion On Academic Bank Of Credits Implementation At Universities On December 29
UGC Chairman To Hold Discussion On Academic Bank Of Credits Implementation At Universities On December 29
JKBOSE Class 10, 11, 12 Board Exams 2023 Form Submission Ends Tomorrow
JKBOSE Class 10, 11, 12 Board Exams 2023 Form Submission Ends Tomorrow
Jamia Millia Islamia Sets Up Panel To Look Into Implementation Of UGC Directive On FYUP
Jamia Millia Islamia Sets Up Panel To Look Into Implementation Of UGC Directive On FYUP
.......................... Advertisement ..........................