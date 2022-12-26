XAT 2023 Admit Card Out; Direct Link Here

XAT admit card 2023 out.

XAT 2023: The Xavier School of Management (XLRI), Jamshedpur has released the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2023 admit card today, December 26. Candidates can now check and download the XAT admit card 2023 through the official website- xatonline.in. To access the XAT admit card, candidates will need their XAT ID and date of birth.

Latest: Practice more to score well in XAT 2023. Get previous year question papers here. Free Download Don't Miss: How to prepare for XAT. Check Now New: XAT 2022 question paper with solution. Download Now Recommended: XAT 2023 detailed syllabus. Click Here

The name of the candidate, roll number, reporting time, exam venue details, exam time and schedule and important instructions for the XAT exam day are mentioned on the XAT 2023 admit card. The XAT admit card is an important document which is required to carry along with a valid ID proof by the candidates on the XAT exam day. The exam is scheduled to be held on January 8, 2023.

XAT 2023 Admit Card Direct Link

XAT Admit Card 2023: Steps To Download

First, go to the XAT official website- xatonline.in. Then on the homepage, click on the XAT 2023 admit card link. Enter the necessary credentials- XAT login ID, password and click on submit. The XAT admit card will get displayed on the screen. Download the XAT 2023 admit card and get a printout of it to carry on exam day.

XAT is a national-level entrance examination conducted every year by the Xavier Labour Relations Institute (XLRI), Jamshedpur for admission to the MBA programmes.