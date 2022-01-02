XAT 2022 Today; Checklist For Students

XAT 2022: The Xavier Aptitude Test 2022 (XAT 2022) will be held today, January 2.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jan 2, 2022 8:59 am IST | Source: Careers360

XAT 2022 exam today (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock

XAT 2022: The Xavier Aptitude Test 2022 (XAT 2022) will be held today, January 2. XAT 2022 for the admission to MBA programmes in XLRI will be held for multiple-choice questions with two parts -- Part 1 and part 2. While Part 1 will comprise of sections including Verbal Ability and Logical Reasoning (26 questions), Decision Making (21 questions) and Quantitative Aptitude and Data Interpretation (28 questions), Part 2 will have General Knowledge (25 questions) and Essay (1 question) questions.

Candidates who are seeking admission to postgraduate management courses and have registered for XAT 2022 can download their admit cards from xatonline.in. To access the XAT 2022 admit cards, aspirants will have to insert their XAT 2022 ID and dates of birth on the login window.

XAT 2022 Admit Card: Steps To Download

  • Go to the official website– xatonline.in

  • On the homepage, click on the designated XAT 2022 admit card link

  • On the next window, insert XAT 2022 ID and date of birth

  • Submit and download the XAT 2022 admit cards

XAT 2022 Marking Scheme

  • Marks awarded for every correct answer: +1 mark

  • Negative marks awarded for every incorrect answer: -0.25 mark

  • Negative marks awarded for every unattempted question after 8 unattempted questions: -0.10 mark

  • Negative marking does not apply to General Knowledge questions

  • Essay shall be evaluated after the candidate will be shortlisted for the interview.

“The applicant’s signature obtained on the admit card and attendance sheet at the time of the examination should match the uploaded signature. In case of mismatch, the candidate may be disqualified,” an official statement read.

