XAT 2022 Students’ Response Sheets Out; Direct Link Here

XAT Response Sheet: The candidates’ response sheets of the Xavier Aptitude Test 2022 (XAT 2022) have been released. Students can now access their response sheets of the XAT 2022 papers on the official website -- xatonline.in.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jan 5, 2022 4:29 pm IST

New Delhi:

The candidates’ response sheets of the Xavier Aptitude Test 2022 (XAT 2022) have been released. Students can now access their response sheets of the XAT 2022 papers on the official website -- xatonline.in. XAT was held on January 2, 2022 for admission to postgraduate management courses in XLRI.

XAT 2022 was held for multiple-choice questions with two parts -- Part 1 and part 2. While Part 1 will comprise of sections including Verbal Ability and Logical Reasoning (26 questions), Decision Making (21 questions) and Quantitative Aptitude and Data Interpretation (28 questions), Part 2 will have General Knowledge (25 questions) and Essay (1 question) questions.

XAT Response Sheet: How To Download

  1. Go to the official website - xatonline.in
  2. Click on the designated XAT 2022 response sheet link
  3. On the next window insert the XAT ID and dates of birth
  4. Submit and access the XAT response sheet

XAT 2021 Response Sheet: Direct Link

XAT 2022 Marking Scheme

  • Marks awarded for every correct answer: +1 mark

  • Negative marks awarded for every incorrect answer: -0.25 mark

  • Negative marks awarded for every unattempted question after 8 unattempted questions: -0.10 mark

  • Negative marking does not apply to General Knowledge questions

  • Essay shall be evaluated after the candidate will be shortlisted for the interview.

