XAT 2022 On January 2: Covid-19, Important Exam Day Guidelines

Image credit: shutterstock.com XAT 2022 will be held on January 2

XAT 2022: The Xavier Aptitude Test or XAT 2022 is scheduled to be held on January 2. XAT 2022 for the admission to MBA programmes in XLRI will be held for multiple-choice questions with four sections - - Quantitative Ability and Data Interpretation, Verbal and Logical Ability, Decision Making and General Knowledge. As per XAT 2022 marking scheme, one mark will be awarded for each correct answer.

Recommended: Attempt XAT FREE Mock test & Boost your preparation. Click Here Alert: XAT 2022 Sample Paper by Hitbullseye, Download Free | XAT Sectionwise Preparation Tips, Click Here

XAT 2022 admit card is available to download now, candidates can access and download hall ticket on the official website- xatonline.in. To access the XAT 2022 admit cards, aspirants will have to insert their XAT 2022 ID and dates of birth on the login window.

XAT 2022: Follow These Important Exam Day Guidelines