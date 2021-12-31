XAT 2022 On January 2: Covid-19, Important Exam Day Guidelines
XAT 2022 will be held on January 2. Follow these Covid-19, important exam day guidelines
XAT 2022: The Xavier Aptitude Test or XAT 2022 is scheduled to be held on January 2. XAT 2022 for the admission to MBA programmes in XLRI will be held for multiple-choice questions with four sections - - Quantitative Ability and Data Interpretation, Verbal and Logical Ability, Decision Making and General Knowledge. As per XAT 2022 marking scheme, one mark will be awarded for each correct answer.
Recommended: Attempt XAT FREE Mock test & Boost your preparation. Click Here
Alert: XAT 2022 Sample Paper by Hitbullseye, Download Free | XAT Sectionwise Preparation Tips, Click Here
XAT 2022 admit card is available to download now, candidates can access and download hall ticket on the official website- xatonline.in. To access the XAT 2022 admit cards, aspirants will have to insert their XAT 2022 ID and dates of birth on the login window.
XAT 2022: Follow These Important Exam Day Guidelines
- In view of the pertaining COVID-19 pandemic situation, candidates will undergo a temperature check, they will be required to maintain social distancing, wear a mask and use sanitiser
- Candidates will not be allowed to take electronic devices like health bands, earphones, calculators, mobile phones, or pen drives into the exam hall. Students will check through metal detectors at the main gate
- Candidates will not be allowed to take any eatables inside the exam hall. However, diabetic students will be allowed to take fruits but not packaged food
- Candidates should carry admit card at the exam centre, including a valid photo identity proof which include a PAN card, driving license, Aadhaar card, or Aadhaar enrollment form, ration card and passport. However, a scanned photo of IDs in a mobile phone or photocopies of ID cards will not be considered as a valid photo ID proof
- To carry water in a transparent bottle is allowed, candidates can also carry a face mask, sanitiser in a transparent bottle, and a face shield.