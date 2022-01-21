XAT 2022: List of B-Schools Accepting Xavier Aptitude Test Scores

Image credit: Shutterstock There are more than 160 B-Schools that accept scores obtained by a candidate in XAT for admission to PG programmes.

XAT 2022: The Xavier School of Management (XLRI), Jamshedpur conducted XAT 2022 on January 2 and the results for which have already been released. Candidates who have appeared in the Xavier Aptitude Test can visit the official website at xatonline.in to download their scorecard.

The Xavier Aptitude Test, commonly known as the XAT, is conducted for admissions to postgraduate (PG) management programmes at XLRI. XAT is a national-level test held in online mode. The XAT 2022 result will let the candidates know their individual XAT 2022 scores in different sections, the percentiles obtained and their overall performances. There are more than 160 B-Schools that accept scores obtained by a candidate in XAT for admission to PG programmes.

XAT 2022: List Of B-Schools Accepting XAT Scores

Here is the list of B-Schools that accept scores obtained by a candidate in XAT 2022:

XLRI Jamshedpur

Xavier School of Management (XLRI Jamshedpur) offers seven courses at the postgraduate level. The institute is accredited by Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) and Association of MBAs (AMBA). XLRI collaborates with some of the world's most prestigious universities and institutes.

SPJIMR Mumbai

S P Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR), Mumbai was established in 1981. SPJIMR is a private autonomous institute that offers a total of 7 courses including, Post Graduate Executive Management Programme (P.G.D.M), Post Graduate Programme in Development Management (P.D.G.M), etc.

The PDGM and Post Graduate Executive Management Programme are approved by the AICTE, and the PGDM programme has been accredited by the National Board of Accreditation (NBA). The institute offers admission based on performance in various entrance exams such as the CAT, GMAT, NMAT, XAT, and others. The admissions process differs depending on the course.

IMT Ghaziabad

The Institute of Management Technology (IMT) Ghaziabad is an autonomous, not-for-profit institute approved by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and accredited by the National Board of Accreditation (NBA).

IRMA Anand

The Institute of Rural Management Anand (IRMA Anand) is accredited by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) with an 'A' grade. IRMA Anand is also accredited by the National Board of Accreditation (NBA).

XIM Bhubaneswar

Xavier Institute of Management, Bhubaneswar (XIMB) is a part of the Global Jesuit Higher Education Network. The institute is accredited by the South Asian Quality Assurance System (SAQS) for a tenure of five years from 2018-2023.

KJ Somaiya, Mumbai

KJ Somaiya Institute of Management is a private autonomous college accredited by the National Board of Accreditation (NBA). The institute offers MBA and MCA courses at the postgraduate level, and PhD in Management research programmes.

FORE School of Management, New Delhi

Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai

The Great Lakes Institute of Management (GLIM) is a private self-financing institute based in Chennai. The institute has received Association of MBAs (AMBA), UK accreditation. GLIM Chennai has also been accredited by the South Asian Quality Assurance System (SAQS) and the National Board of Accreditation (NBA). Currently, the institute provides a total of four courses - PGPM, PGDM, PGPM Flex and PGXPM to the students.

GIM Goa

The Goa Institute of Management (GIM) is approved by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and accredited by the National Board of Accreditation (NBA).

TAPMI Manipal

The T A Pai Management Institute (TAPMI), Manipal is recognised by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) for the MBA course. The Institute offers MBA and PhD Management programmes. Candidates can enroll in courses after selection through the college admissions process. For admission to the MBA programmes, the institute accepts CAT/XAT/GMAT scores.