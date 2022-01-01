XAT 2022 Tomorrow: Practice Mock Tests, Previous Year Papers; Check Question Pattern

Image credit: shutterstock.com XAT 2022 will be held on January 2

XAT 2022: The Xavier Aptitude Test or XAT 2022 is scheduled to be held on January 2. XAT 2022 for the admission to MBA programmes in XLRI will be held for multiple-choice questions with four sections - - Quantitative Ability and Data Interpretation, Verbal and Logical Ability, Decision Making and General Knowledge. As per XAT 2022 marking scheme, one mark will be awarded for each correct answer.

The candidates who will appear in the XAT tomorrow, can practice mock tests and papers from previous years. The mock test link is available at the website- xatonline.in, the candidates can take mock tests by using User ID and password.

XAT 2022: Paper Pattern In Detail

XAT 2022 paper will contain a total of 101 questions, 100 MCQ questions from sections of Decision Making, Verbal and Logical Ability, Quantitative Ability and Data Interpretation, General Knowledge. The paper will have one subjective type question on essay writing. XAT is a 190 minutes paper- 165 minutes for part 1 and 25 marks for part 2.

XAT 2022 admit card is available to download now, candidates can access and download hall ticket on the official website- xatonline.in. To access the XAT 2022 admit cards, aspirants will have to insert their XAT 2022 ID and dates of birth on the login window.

