XAT 2022 Admit Card Today; Know Official Website, Download Steps

XAT 2022 Admit Card: Candidates who are seeking admission to postgraduate management courses and have registered for XAT 2022 can download their admit cards from xatonline.in.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Dec 22, 2021 10:34 am IST

XAT admit card 2022 admit card today
New Delhi:

The Xavier Aptitude Test, or XAT, admit card will be released today, December 22. Candidates who are seeking admission to postgraduate management courses and have registered for XAT 2022 can download their admit cards from xatonline.in. To access the XAT 2022 admit cards, aspirants will have to insert their XAT 2022 ID and dates of birth on the login window.

XAT 2022 is scheduled to be held on January 2 and XAT 2022 result is slated to be declared on January 31.

XAT 2022 Official Website

The official website to download the XAT 2022 admit card is xatonline.in.

XAT 2022 Admit Card: Steps To Download

  • Go to the official website– xatonline.in
  • On the homepage, click on the designated XAT 2022 admit card link
  • On the next window, insert XAT 2022 ID and date of birth
  • Submit and download the XAT 2022 admit cards

XAT 2022 for the admission to MBA programmes in XLRI will be held for multiple-choice questions with four sections - - Quantitative Ability and Data Interpretation, Verbal and Logical Ability, Decision Making and General Knowledge. As per XAT 2022 marking scheme, one mark will be awarded for each correct answer.

“The applicant’s signature obtained on the admit card and attendance sheet at the time of the examination should match the uploaded signature. In case of mismatch, the candidate may be disqualified,” an official statement read.

