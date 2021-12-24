XAT 2022 Admit Card Released: How To Download

Image credit: shutterstock.com XAT 2022 will be held on January 2

XAT 2022 Admit Card: The Xavier Aptitude Test or XAT 2022 admit card has been released, the candidates can download the hall ticket from the official website- xatonline.in using their XAT 2022 Id and date of birth. Xavier Aptitude Test or XAT 2022 is scheduled to be held on January 2, 2022.

Recommended: Attempt XAT FREE Mock test & Boost your preparation. Click Here Alert: XAT 2022 Sample Paper by Hitbullseye, Download Free | XAT Sectionwise Preparation Tips, Click Here

The admit cards of XAT 2022 will contain details of the candidates including XAT application numbers, XAT 2022 roll numbers and the exam centres.

XAT 2022 Admit Card: Steps To Download

Visit the official website -- xatonline.in or click on the direct link mentioned above On the pop-up window, click “Download Admit Card” Insert the XAT 2022 Id and date of birth on the next window Submit and download the XAT 2022 admit cards Take a print out for further reference.

XAT is conducted by the XLRI on behalf of Xavier Association of Management Institutes (XAMI). To be eligible to apply for XAT, candidates must hold an undergraduate degree from a recognised university in any stream. The XAT score is being used by more than 160 B-schools for the admission.

For details on XAT 2022, candidates can visit the website- xatonline.in.