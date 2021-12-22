XAT 2022 Admit Card Release Postponed Again; Check New Date

Image credit: Shutterstock XAT admit card 2022 release date postponed again (representational)

XLRI-Xavier School of Management has again postponed the release date of admit cards for its aptitude test – XAT 2022. Candidates who have applied for the exam can download their admit cards December 24 onwards. Earlier, the admit cards were scheduled to be released today.

XAT 2022 admit card will be available at xatonline.in. Candidates need to use their exam ID and date of birth as login credentials.

“Admit card download from December 24 onwards,” reads a message on the official website.

The test is scheduled for January 2. XAT 2022 result will be announced on January 31.

How To Download XAT 2022 Admit Card

Go to the official website, xatonline.in.

On the homepage, click on the link to download the XAT 2022 admit card.

In the next window, insert your exam ID and date of birth and/or any other information required.

Submit and download the XAT 2022 admit cards.

XAT is a national-level test for MBA admissions. Apart from XLRI, more than 160 B-Schools in the country use the test for shortlisting candidates.

XAT is a multiple-choice questions-based test. It has four sections – Quantitative Ability and Data Interpretation, Verbal and Logical Ability, Decision Making and General Knowledge.

As per the XAT 2022 marking scheme, one mark will be awarded for each correct answer.

“The applicant’s signature obtained on the admit card and attendance sheet at the time of the examination should match the uploaded signature. In case of mismatch, the candidate may be disqualified,” an official statement said.