XAT 2022 Admit Card Delayed, New Dates Here

XAT 2022 admit card delayed

The Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT 2022) admit card will be released on December 22. Candidates who registered for Xavier’s entrance test 2022 can check and download their admit card from the official website– xatonline.in. Candidates will be required to key in their XAT 2022 ID and date of birth to access the admit cards.

Admit cards were slated to be released today but the release was postponed and a statement on the official website reads, "Admit card download from December 22 onwards."

XAT 2022 will be conducted on January 2, 2022 and XAT 2022 result will be declared on January 31.

XAT 2022 Admit Card: How To Download

Go to the official website– xatonline.in

On the appeared homepage, click on the designated XAT 2022 admit card link

Candidates will be redirected to a new page

Key in your XAT 2022 ID and date of birth

Click on ‘Submit’

XAT 2022 admit cards will be displayed on the screen

Check and download the admit card

Take a print out for future reference

Candidates appearing for the examination should ensure that their signature on the admit card is same as on the attendance sheet at the exam hall. An official statement reads: “The Applicant’s signature obtained on the ADMIT CARD and attendance sheet at the time of the examination should match the uploaded signature. In case of mismatch, the candidate may be disqualified.”

XAT is a national level test for admission to management courses. The exam is used by more than 160 institutes, including XLRI.