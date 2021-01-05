  • Home
  • Education
  • XAT 2021: XLRI Releases Response Sheets For MBA Entrance Exam

XAT 2021: XLRI Releases Response Sheets For MBA Entrance Exam

The MBA candidates can access the Xaviers Aptitude Test (XAT 2021) response sheet at the official website xatonline.in. XLRI will also release the XAT 2021 answer key on the website to help the MBA candidates calculate their probable scores and check their chances of securing an admission at XLRI.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Jan 5, 2021 3:41 pm IST | Source: Careers 360

RELATED NEWS

XAT 2021 Paper Analysis: MBA Candidates Find Quantitative Aptitude Section Bit Tricky
XAT 2021 Over; Here’s How To Calculate Marks, Percentile
XAT 2021 Today; Know Last Minute Tips
XAT 2021 Exam Tomorrow; Check Important Guidelines
XAT 2021: Xavier School Of Management Releases Mock Test At Official Website Xatonline.in
XAT 2021 Admit Card Released; Direct Link
XAT 2021: XLRI Releases Response Sheets For MBA Entrance Exam
XAT 2021: XLRI Releases Response Sheets For MBA Entrance Exam
New Delhi:

Xavier School of Management (XLRI) Jamshedpur has released the Xaviers Aptitude Test XAT 2021 response sheet for Masters in Business Administration (MBA) entrance examination. The MBA candidates can access the XAT 2021 response sheet at the official website xatonline.in. XLRI will also release the XAT 2021 answer key on the website to help the MBA candidates calculate their probable scores and check their chances of securing an admission at XLRI.

Direct link to XAT 2021 response sheet

Read More: XAT 2021 Over; Here’s How To Calculate Marks, Percentile

Steps to access XAT 2021 response sheet

  • Access the XAT official website xatonline.in

  • Click on “Login” tab

  • Provide XAT credentials i.e. XAT ID and Password

  • Click on the “Candidates response” tab

  • The screen will display the XAT 2021 response sheet along with questions

  • Download the XAT response sheet

The XAT response sheets help the MBA aspirants to get a rough idea of their performance in the MBA entrance exam and can decide on their future course of actions including whether to wait for the XAT 2021 results or apply at some other MBA institute. It also ensures transparency in the XAT evaluation process.

In case any XAT 2021 candidate finds any discrepancy after receiving their answer keys, they can raise objection using the XAT objection window

XAT 2021 objection window

After logging in the XAT website, click on ‘Raise Objection’ tab.Now enter the following details - question paper part name, question ID, selection nature of questions and remarks. Then upload the document of proof.

XAT 2021 result

The result is expected to be released in January itself. It will include candidates’ individual scores in different sections, percentile and overall performance.

XAT Cut off

The XAT 2021 participating institutes will be releasing their individual cut-off lists and accordingly the XAT candidates will get the admissions.

Click here for more Education News
XAT Results XAT Scorecard XAT Admit Card XAT Hall Ticket XAT Registration
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Karnataka PGCET 2020 Round 1 Seat Allotment: Report To Colleges Till 5:30 Pm Today
Karnataka PGCET 2020 Round 1 Seat Allotment: Report To Colleges Till 5:30 Pm Today
KVPY Admit Card 2020 Released At Kvpy.iisc.ernet.in; Here Are The Details
KVPY Admit Card 2020 Released At Kvpy.iisc.ernet.in; Here Are The Details
CSEET 2021: ICSI Releases Mock Test Login Details; Exam On January 9
CSEET 2021: ICSI Releases Mock Test Login Details; Exam On January 9
AMU Entrance Exam 2020: Result declared At Official Website
AMU Entrance Exam 2020: Result declared At Official Website
Toycathon 2021: Education Minister To Inaugurate Virtual Event Today
Toycathon 2021: Education Minister To Inaugurate Virtual Event Today
.......................... Advertisement ..........................