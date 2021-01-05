XAT 2021: XLRI Releases Response Sheets For MBA Entrance Exam

Xavier School of Management (XLRI) Jamshedpur has released the Xaviers Aptitude Test XAT 2021 response sheet for Masters in Business Administration (MBA) entrance examination. The MBA candidates can access the XAT 2021 response sheet at the official website xatonline.in. XLRI will also release the XAT 2021 answer key on the website to help the MBA candidates calculate their probable scores and check their chances of securing an admission at XLRI.

Direct link to XAT 2021 response sheet

Steps to access XAT 2021 response sheet

Access the XAT official website xatonline.in

Click on “Login” tab

Provide XAT credentials i.e. XAT ID and Password

Click on the “Candidates response” tab

The screen will display the XAT 2021 response sheet along with questions

Download the XAT response sheet

The XAT response sheets help the MBA aspirants to get a rough idea of their performance in the MBA entrance exam and can decide on their future course of actions including whether to wait for the XAT 2021 results or apply at some other MBA institute. It also ensures transparency in the XAT evaluation process.

In case any XAT 2021 candidate finds any discrepancy after receiving their answer keys, they can raise objection using the XAT objection window

XAT 2021 objection window

After logging in the XAT website, click on ‘Raise Objection’ tab.Now enter the following details - question paper part name, question ID, selection nature of questions and remarks. Then upload the document of proof.

XAT 2021 result

The result is expected to be released in January itself. It will include candidates’ individual scores in different sections, percentile and overall performance.

XAT Cut off

The XAT 2021 participating institutes will be releasing their individual cut-off lists and accordingly the XAT candidates will get the admissions.