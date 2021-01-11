  • Home
XAT 2021: XLRI To Close Answer Key Challenge Window Today

Postgraduate management entrance candidates can challenge the XAT answer key 2021 by sending an email to the official id admis@xlri.ac.in along with a subject ‘Objection’.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Jan 11, 2021 12:35 pm IST | Source: Careers 360

New Delhi:

Xavier School of Management (XLRI) Jamshedpur will close the objection window of the Xaviers Aptitude Test (XAT 2021) answer key today. Postgraduate management entrance candidates can challenge the XAT answer key 2021 by sending an email to the official id admis@xlri.ac.in along with a subject ‘Objection’. The final XAT merit list 2021 is expected to be released in January itself on xatonline.in. Earlier XLRI had released the XAT response sheet 2021. XAT 201 was held on January 3 in on online mode for admissions to various MBA programmes offered by XLRI.

Steps to raise XAT 2021 objections

  • Login the mail box using official XAT email id and password

  • Compose a mail with a subject ‘Objection’, mention the XAT ID and full name along with a detailed objection regarding particular questions.

  • Mention all the relevant question numbers in which there is a doubt.

  • Send the mail to official id admis@xlri.ac.in

XAT merit list 2021

The XLRI will release the final XAT 2021 merit list after solving all the objections raised through the objection window. The merit list will be published on the official website xatonline.in.

